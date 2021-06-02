 Skip to main content
La Crosse special education students take part in inclusive Zot Artz experience
La Crosse special education students take part in inclusive Zot Artz experience

Special education students in La Crosse schools are partaking in the Zot Artz inclusive art experience, which features adaptive materials so youth of all abilities can express their creativity through art. 

Zot Art

Special education students in the School District of La Crosse take part in the Zot Artz inclusive art experience.   

Through grants from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, La Crosse SOUP, and several other organizations, every La Crosse school will participate in Zot Artz events. Art materials are designed to accomodate children with physical, cognitive, or emotional disabilities for an experience that "empowers all individuals by designing increased options for meaningful participation, social interactions, and inclusive art-making," the School District of La Crosse says.

Art tools available include pogo painter stamps, specialized rollers and wheelchair hookups. A Zot Artz artist previously trained district therapists on how to use all of the art tools, which are now owned by the District. Local schools will integrate the tools into future art curriculum and events.

“The arts have a strong connection to general academic success for all students who are able to participate in integrated learning experiences,” said School District of La Crosse physical therapist Lindsey Shay. “We want to empower all of our students to be able to express themselves through art-rich experiences while providing a sense of accomplishment, success, and unity across our district.”

Zot 2

Special education students in the School District of La Crosse take part in the Zot Artz inclusive art experience.   

Students are presently creating poster-sized works of art to take home, in addition to contributing to 5x25 and 12x25 foot floor mural paintings that will be displayed at local schools.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

