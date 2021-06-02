La Crosse special education students take part in inclusive Zot Artz experience

Special education students in La Crosse schools are partaking in the Zot Artz inclusive art experience, which features adaptive materials so youth of all abilities can express their creativity through art.

Through grants from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, La Crosse SOUP, and several other organizations, every La Crosse school will participate in Zot Artz events. Art materials are designed to accomodate children with physical, cognitive, or emotional disabilities for an experience that "empowers all individuals by designing increased options for meaningful participation, social interactions, and inclusive art-making," the School District of La Crosse says.

Art tools available include pogo painter stamps, specialized rollers and wheelchair hookups. A Zot Artz artist previously trained district therapists on how to use all of the art tools, which are now owned by the District. Local schools will integrate the tools into future art curriculum and events.