La Crosse Special Olympics athletes and law enforcement officers run in annual torch ceremony

Special Olympics athletes and volunteers from around La Crosse participated in an annual torch run ceremony Friday morning with local law enforcement officials.

The group ran, biked and walked from Plainview Park in the town of Campbell to Black River Beach as athletes carried the “Flame of Hope” torch, which represents courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is part of the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics Celebration Games in Waukesha this weekend.

More than 30 athletes from La Crosse will compete in bocce, swimming and track and field events at the games. Torch runs took place around Wisconsin this week as other communities prepare for the Celebration Games, said Kerry Gloede, assistant director of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

“It’s so heartwarming to see so many people come out and support Special Olympics, and the relationship our athletes have with the officers is such a great one,” Gloede said. “For them to come out and spend their morning running, biking, or even escorting athletes for the torch run is an amazing feeling. It’s my favorite part of the job.”

Christina Ives, a member of Special Olympics La Crosse, carried the torch across the finish line at Black River Beach. Although she has been involved with the organization and completed torch runs in the past, this was her first time carrying the flame.

While it was hard to run with one arm carrying the torch, she said the experience was fun and exciting.

“I just like meeting people and being able to compete around the world and different places,” Ives said.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the Special Olympics offers a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The Special Olympics La Crosse region serves about 350 athletes, Gloede said.

The torch run is typically held in June ahead of the State Summer Games, but was shifted to mark the beginning of the Celebration Games due to COVID-19. In addition to the torch run, the organization frequently partners with law enforcement officials for other fundraising and awareness events.

“I enjoy giving my time to support these guys and seeing the smiles on their faces after being able to complete certain activities,” said Nathan Casper, an officer with the Campbell Police Department. “It’s fulfilling for me to see them succeed.”