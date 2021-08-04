La Crosse, state organizations receive grants for addressing mental health of teens amid COVID

A La Crosse organization is among 14 entities statewide to receive a grant to address the physical or mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Partnership Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health is awarding a total of $2.7 million to community organizations and researchers throughout the state, including $1.6 million to eight entities focusing on emotional health among youth and $1.1 million to six researchers looking at the health challenges of the pandemic.

The grants expand upon the WPP's COVID-19 Response Grant Program, which in total has given over $6 million through 44 grants "to strengthen the resilience of Wisconsin families and communities, deepen understanding about COVID-19 and inform approaches to prevention and treatments."

Among the organizations to receive $200,000 towards adolescent social and emotional health efforts is the La Crosse County System of Care. The funds will go towards expanding and enhancing support for young persons most impacted by the pandemic, in particular Black youth.