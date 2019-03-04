The city of La Crosse will step up snow removal, especially on sidewalks and corners, after the frequent snowfalls the past month have made some routes impassible for people who use mobility devices.
David Peters, a La Crosse resident who uses a wheelchair to get around, asked the Board of Public Works Monday for action.
Peters can’t get to the stores, can’t get his service-dog-in-training to classes and can’t get across major city streets with pedestrian lighting because paths aren’t being cleared. He’s filed six complaints with the city about the snow blockage, he said.
“Does my life stop because it snows? It’s ridiculous,” Peters said.
Peters was joined at the board by his friend Michael Byers, who also uses a wheelchair and requires a service dog.
“What we’re running into is that people want to make a 10-inch wide, or however the long the blade is, walking trail,” said Byers.
That’s not wide enough for someone in a wheelchair to get by, and city ordinance requires people to clear a 48-inch wide path within 24 hours of when the snow stops falling.
“There are a lot more of us as society ages that are using adaptive aids, that is a walker, a cane or a wheelchair,” Byers said.
The city as a municipality and the community at large needs to come up with a plan to make sure the city’s ordinance is enforced and that accommodations are made for people who need to get by, because without it, those people are forced into a health crisis by falls and their equipment is damaged by the sharp pitches of the sidewalk, he said.
“Yes I understand it snows a lot, and, yes, I understand, that you have budget constraints and everything like that,” Byers said; however, with the city’s aggressive ordinance, it should be a model of accessibility.
Doug Kerns, who manages the sidewalk snow removal program for the city of La Crosse, said he would ask the contractor hired by the city to clear a path for the two men Monday and bring a plan back next week to target the rest of the issues.
He explained that the frequency of large snowfalls in February has made enforcing the ordinance difficult. The ordinance gives property owners 24 hours to clear the snow after it stops falling. After that 24 hour period, the contractor crew is sent out to clear as much of the sidewalks as they can and property owners are charged $2.50 per linear foot and a $50 administrative fee to pay for the program.
“With the quantities of the snowfall, we haven’t been able to get everything addressed before it starts snowing again,” Kerns said.
Kerns added that he wasn’t making excuses, but, by ordinance, the city can’t charge people for clearing snow before that 24 hours is up, and that a large portion of the problem was snow and ice at the corners of sidewalks, running three or four feet into the city street. Plus, the area is expecting more snow through March, and the National Weather Service is predicting a wintry mix for this weekend.
“This year is so unique. We’ve got frozen material that is 3 and 4 feet out into the roadway now,” Kerns said.
He suggested the city hire a contractor to clear that ice from the crosswalk on city streets and not charge property owners for that build-up, some of which is caused by city plows.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat called on Kerns to develop a plan with other city staff, such as the water utility, parks crews and street crews, and look into getting more contracted help to find a way to catch up on the snow removal.
“A crew of four or five people cannot cover the whole city, especially in some of these main thoroughfares, once they get frozen and beaten down,” Kabat said.
The mayor agreed that it would take the entire community to tackle the problem, from property owners being diligent about clearing sidewalks to the city clearing off street corners.
