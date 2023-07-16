The 20th annual La Crosse Storytelling Festival at The Pump House is set for Friday night, July 21. The fest kicks off with “Tales of the Creepy and Scary.” These frightening stories star our internationally featured tellers: Beth Horner and Stuart Stotts and our local Bluff Country Tale Spinners. This night of shivers is for adults and teens. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, July 22, there is a free morning event for children. This event begins at 11 a.m. Stuart Stotts will be the featured storyteller. Sue Wroebel and Cindy Selin will entertain the children with songs and movement. There will be a puppet show followed by a puppet-making workshop. The children will make a finger puppet of their very own. This children’s event has been made possible by a generous donation from community member and storytelling enthusiast Arla Clemens.

Later that afternoon Horner and Stotts will take the stage for adults and teens. Local musician Eddie Allen will provide entertainment. There will be a Luna Event. Audience members can take the stage and showcase a five-minute story of their own. The winner will receive a prize. Local storyteller and entertainer, Micheal Scott, will emcee the evening event. Beth, Stuart and Micheal will tell stories throughout the evening. There will be many interesting raffle baskets available. Food and beverages will be for sale in the Kader Room. We hope you can join us for this wonderful event! Tickets are $12 to $15. Saturday’s morning event is completely free. Tickets can be purchased at The Pump house only. For more information, go to www.thepumphouse.org or call 608-785-1434.