La Crosse Storytelling Festival returns for 19th year

Looking for something fun to do in the mid-summer’s heat? Look no further! The 19th annual La Crosse Storytelling Festival is being held at the Pump House Regional Arts Center on July 22-23.

The La Crosse Storytelling Festival was Wisconsin’s First Storytelling Festival. By having national, high caliber talent, the goal of the festival is to raise awareness about the art of storytelling and provide a unique venue of entertainment for families.

This year there are three very talented storytellers performing at the festival: Kay Weedan, Jeff Doyle and Pippa White.

Kay has been sharing tales with children and adults for over 20 years. She often blends Spanish and English into her stories. Whether she is telling traditional legends, personal tales or original stories, her performances are fun, lively and interactive. She is a member of Wisconsin Storytellers, Northland Storytelling Network, Madison Storytelling Guild and the National Storytelling Association.

Jeff Doyle has the ability to draw listeners into his world thus making his performances both compelling and memorable. He takes great joy in finding stories and humor in everyday life and crafts stories that evoke both audience laughter and tears. Jeff captivates listeners of all ages. Jeff has performed throughout the country. He is a National Storytelling Network Oracle award winner. Jeff is the founder of the annual Scary Storytelling Festival in Howell, Michigan.

Pippa White calls her One Company Productions “part theatre, part storytelling, part history.” Audiences call her performances unique, captivating and touching. Pippa has toured to over 30 states performing at universities, conferences, performing arts centers, museums, libraries and festivals. She will be sharing her story of the 75 years of Women’s Suffrage and Voices from Ellis island at this Festival. Pippa has received several awards in recognition of her work, including two individual Artist Fellowship Awards from the Nebraska Arts Council.

The Storytelling Festival will begin Friday, July 22, in the evening with Tales of the Creepy and Spooky. Kay, Jeff and Pippa along with four area Bluff Country Tale Spinners will captivate the audience. Saturday morning is a free children program. Area musician Hans Mayer will perform. Hans’ well known and beloved songs include “My Brother Eats Bugs” and “See You Later Alligator.” Hans’ albums have won numerous Parent Choice Recommended Awards. Join Hans on the Arla and John Clemons Children’s Stage. There will be storytelling activities for the kids and Kay Weedan will tell stories. There will be food and refreshment available for purchase.

Saturday afternoon local musician Mike Caucutt will take the stage along with our featured storytellers: Pippa, Jeff and Kay. Saturday evening will be a Cabaret night for adults. Audience members are encouraged to put their name in a hat to come on stage and tell a five-minute mostly true story. This is part of the Luna Story Slam. Starting at 6:30 p.m. Pippa, Kay, the Luna winner and Jeff will take the stage for the Cabaret show.

There will be raffle basket drawings throughout the day. The storytellers’ merchandise will be available for purchase. Again, refreshments are available throughout the festival. Tickets can be purchased online @thepumphouse.com or by calling The Pump House at 608-785-1434.