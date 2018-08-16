Organizing the annual La Crosse Storytelling Festival is a bit like grabbing a tiger by the tail, but Sara Slayton and Terry Visger are getting everything corralled with tales galore and more for the Sept. 7 and 8 event at Myrick Park.
“This is our 16th year, so it’s a Sweet 16,” Slayton said. “It’s always like planning a wedding — with all the last-minute details.”
Visger, one of the festival co-founders, points to Slayton as the organized half of the co-chairing pair, but she also has her own hands full, being in charge of booking the talent.
“It’s getting harder, because we have a pretty rigid budget, and we have to go farther to find new talent, so that adds airfare,” Visger said.
On the other hand, both need only look as far as the closest a mirror to find two of the main storytelling talents in the Coulee Region. What’s more, Slayton, of La Crosse, and Visger, of La Crescent, are two-thirds of the authors of “Three Boomer Broads: Remembering While We Still Can,” a chronicle of life in the 1950s and ’60s, along with Lynn Wing, a former La Crosse resident who now lives in Payson, Utah.
The festival has grown steadily since turning its first page, with about 80 attending the inaugural event, compared with as many as 900 these days, Visger said, adding, “Storytelling is getting a better rep.”
Slayton is happy with the entertainers Visger has lined up, describing Andy Offutt Irwin as “delightfully Southern and entertaining, and Sadarri Saskill’s performance with her daughter and a colleague forming a troupe “that has way more energy” than an audience can expect.
The troupe is so flexible that the trio will put on one show for children in the afternoon Sept. 8 and a more risqué one during the adults-only cabaret that evening.
Irwin, Saskill and the third main draw, Kevin McMullin have international reputations and other storytellers and entertainers also are widely known.
The festival schedule was tweaked a bit in response to parents’ suggestions, with children’s events earlier “so we’re not running through naptime,” Slayton said.
Instead of having two tents, with the smaller one basically for children’s programming and the larger one, for general interest, the festival will feature one large one, she said.
“The kids tent always overflowed,” she said.
On the first evening of the festival, doors will at 6 p.m., and stories in the “Tales of Creepy and Scary” will start at 6:30. Stories in the first half of the program will be for all ages, and tales after the intermission will be scarier. Attendees who bring library cards will receive $3 off of the $5 admission.
On Sept. 8, the children’s area will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., while the tent will be open from 2:15 to 5:30 p.m. and from 7 to 10 p.m.
A Luna Story Slam will take place from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8, when five or six audience members can share stories of 5 minutes or less. Other audience members will judge the stories, and the winner will be invited to share their story again at the beginning of the cabaret at 6:05.
Acknowledging that she has accumulated a few more gray hairs as she’s gotten older during 16 years of festival planning, the 64-year-old Slayton said, “Older, but not wiser, but less likely to get worked up about things.”
