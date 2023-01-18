La Crosse Street Department Snow Emergency begins at 6 pm

The city of La Crosse's Street Department has announced a snow emergency beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The 48-hour clock officially began at 6 p.m. and expires at 6 p.m. Friday. This may be extended or canceled as needed. Alternate-side parking will be in effect during this time.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday. Five to eight inches of snow is expected, according to the National Weather service.

