 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse Street reopens in time for holiday travel

  • 0

Good news for drivers, the east end of La Crosse Street – between East Ave. and Losey Boulevard – has reopened.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that all lanes of traffic are open.

Construction on the road is not quite finished yet and is set to resume in early spring 2023.

More information about the project can be found here.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

World Cup 2022 key events: Ecuador deal Qatar 2-0 loss in opener

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News