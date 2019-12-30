La Crosse Tavern League helps extend saferide to rural areas in time for New Year's celebrations

Those celebrating New Year’s Eve at a rural bar this year may be able to get a free ride home after the ball drops.

The La Crosse County Tavern League and its Saferide program has recently partnered with Lyft to help link bar patrons with safe rides home, specifically in the rural areas of La Crosse and Vernon Counties. It will be offered year-round, but it was officially launched two weeks ago, just in time for New Years.

“We need something for our patrons at bar time to get them home safely,” said Shanna Jensen, owner of Bleachers, a bar in Westby, who helped spearhead the hybrid program in the area.

When Jensen bought Bleachers in May, she said she recognized a real problem for her rural bar patrons who didn’t have access to safe rides at bar close. Jensen said taxi services in Vernon County taxi only run until 9 p.m.

“We’re just trying to fill the gap between 9 p.m. and 2:30 in the morning,” Jensen said.

Jensen said she mirrored the program after an existing one in Brown County.

In order for a ride to be available, Lyft drivers need to operate in the area, which is the next big hurdle for the program, according to Jensen, who said there is a real need for rural Lyft drivers.