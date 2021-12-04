La Crosse teacher Maggie McHugh earns regional National University Teacher Award

A La Crosse teacher has been named the midwest regional winner of the National University Teacher Award, receiving a monetary award to go towards student development and a full scholarship for a Master's program at National University.

Dr. Maggie McHugh of La Crosse Polytechnic School was selected as the top teacher in the region for her "inspired teaching" and commitment to helping engage students, building their confidence, encouraging them to use their voice, motivating them to succeed and fostering an inclusive environment.

McHugh was awarded $10,000 to support student achievement and a full scholarship to earn a Master's degree in Social Emotional Learning (SEL) at National University. Based in San Diego, National University System is a nonprofit which supports adult learners and underserved populations.

McHugh and her fellow 2021 awardees will work with NU's Harmony SEL and Inspired Teaching and Learning programs, receiving training in communications and advocacy through a method rooted in social and emotional development. Honorees will also be eligible for the National University Teacher Award, which comes with a $50,000 award. The recipient will be named at a later date.

"Teaching is the essential profession—the profession that makes all others possible. Teachers are the single greatest influence on student learning in school and play a significant role in helping students grow socially and emotionally as well as academically, said Dr. Michael R. Cunningham, chancellor of National University System. "The National University Teacher Award is a way for us to celebrate the contributions of inspiring teachers who give so much to their schools and communities and help children to reach their greatest potential."

McHugh is dedicated to tailoring education to the student, with each pupil designing an interdisciplinary project based on a question of personal interest to them. Each project explores multiple subjects, and students are able to "learn from mistakes, persevere through iteration and reflect upon growth."

During the National University Teacher Award virtual presentation, McHugh said she "sits with the students, I walk beside them, I listen very intently to each student with an open mind and open heart. I'm intentional with every word choice, my questions, my affirmations, that guide students to be the best version of themselves. Not my version, but the version they can see for themselves...raising little change makers to big change makers."

Garrett Zimmerman, principal of La Crosse Polytechnic School offered high praise for McHugh, noting her "bubbly personality" is present "every minute of the day."

"She is someone who doesn't just talk the talk, she walks the walk," Zimmerman said, McHugh dedicating as much time to each student as they need. "She's one that makes the students feel that they are cared for on a one-to-one basis but also within the classroom and the school."

Zimmerman, and La Crosse Polytechnic School teacher Kelsey Monroe, both expressed they hope McHugh will teach their own children one day.

"She brings everyone up around her, and the passion she has you can see through every step of the way. She brings such a love for teaching and wanting everyone to do the absolute best they can," Monroe said, tearing up with emotion. "I'm a better teacher for working with her...She strives for such amazing expectations for the students and never gives up."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.