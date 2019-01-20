Drew Coleman isn’t one to wallow in his misfortune. When the 13-year-old learned his cancer was back this fall, he didn’t react with tears, anger or what-ifs. He was ready for battle.
“His first question for the doctors was, ‘When do we start treatment?’” recalled mom Gretchen Coleman. “He’s a trooper.”
The Aquinas Middle School eighth-grader was just 11 when a biopsy showed he had Ewing sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in or around the bone, most commonly affecting youths ages 6 to 18 and forming in the legs, arms or pelvis. Drew’s symptoms began as a pain in his left arm and a persistent low fever in summer 2016. A few weeks later, his arm broke without warning. It took two months of testing to reveal the cause of his fragile bone: a rare, non-hereditary cancer diagnosed in about 200 children and teens each year.
“We were devastated,” says Gretchen, who also has son Jack, 16, with husband Tom. A “sneaky chameleon” of a cancer, Ewing sarcoma is often misdiagnosed, and doctors initially though Drew was suffering a bone infection.
After 14 rounds of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiation on his arm, the Colemans were distressed to learn the cancer had spread to Drew’s lungs. Several months of treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester followed, with Drew approved to be part of a clinical trial for a new drug. Members of the Logan, Central and Aquinas High School volleyball teams banded together to raise around $5,000 for the family with a fundraiser game in Sept. 2016, and classmates and parents offered up help in any way they could.
In November 2017, the Colemans were elated when Drew was declared cancer-free.
Though he grew up playing hockey with Jack, who is a goalie for the Avalanche co-op team composed of Aquinas, Luther, Holmen and GET high school players, Drew switched to basketball over the family’s concerns about injury. Drew had been in remission almost exactly a year when he began to feel a familiar pain in his left arm.
His physicians were not immediately concerned — it was logical the arm would be sensitive to stress fractures or strain after grueling rounds of chemotherapy. But last month, a scan revealed a mass in the soft tissue. Drew’s cancer had returned.
“Drew was adamant we keep things moving as normal,” says Gretchen, who has modified her work schedule at State Bank Financial to accompany her son to weekly chemotherapy in Rochester, some treatments done outpatient in a few hours and others requiring a full week stay in the hospital. “Last time we kind of stopped everything in our lives and kind of kept him in a bubble. This time he wants to be around his friends, he wants to be around his family, he wants to be around people. He didn’t want life to stop.”
Maintaining a sense of normalcy hasn’t been easy. The family had already started intensive construction work on their home when Drew was diagnosed for the second time, and the parents rotate between staying in the family home or at a downtown apartment with Drew. Jack usually stays at the house so as not to bring the germs from sick classmates or hockey teammates into the apartment. Tom continues to work full time in both real estate development and as a sales contractor for Home Depot, and wrestling with insurance companies over Drew’s medical bills is a job in itself. Drew is in school as much as possible, though he generally isn’t able to make it through a full day and does some of his work online.
Having already been the beneficiary of the community’s generosity during Drew’s first cancer battle, the Colemans were hesitant to ask for — or even accept — help for a second time. But classmates and Avalanche team members and parents refused to let them go it alone.
“Drew started hockey when he was 3 years old — we’ve known these families for decades,” Gretchen said. “They were pretty persistent we’re going to do this together.”
At 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Avalanche’s Crew for Drew will host a fundraiser game at the Onalaska OmniCenter, with raffles, a miracle minute — 60 seconds of passing around a donation basket — and high-value items for auction, including a Minnesota Wild jersey autographed by Ryan Suter. All proceeds will go toward Drew’s medical bills.
“Hockey families are very tight, regardless of what team you play on,” said Meredith Evenson, booster club president for Avalanche. “Drew is a cheery, amazing kid who is very resilient, and his family is amazing as well. We’re pulling together as a team and as a community to help the Colemans.”
Drew says the level of support is “really good,” calling the hockey game in his honor “really cool.” With an admittedly high pain threshold and easygoing personality, Drew has few complaints about his frequent treatments, noting he gets tired out quicker but still enjoys sleepovers, hanging out with friends and working out. He sees himself in a career in the medical field, possibly as a surgeon, but right now he’s just looking toward summer. His wish during his first round of treatment was for the family to get a boat for long, sunny days on the river. While he was cancer-free, that’s exactly what they did.
“He’s hoping to go back out again this summer,” Gretchen said.
On Friday, Drew will return to Rochester for another round of scans to evaluate whether the chemotherapy is working. There is a possibility he will need surgery on his left arm to remove the humerus bone and have it replaced with a cadaver bone. Recovery would be extensive.
The family has learned just how strong they are over the past two years, Gretchen says. Asked his advice for other youths battling cancer, Drew offers this:
“Never give up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.