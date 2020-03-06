La Crosse teen first patient to use pediatric neurology telemedicine at Mayo Clinic Health System

Marlis says Erik has shown improvements in recent years, including participating in adaptive sports and chatting happily with his Logan High School classmates after barely speaking in school until age 10.

Now that Erik's disorder has been pinpointed, Patterson plans to judge the effectiveness of a specific medication by taking video of Erik doing various activities, gradually weaning him off the pills, and filming him once again doing the same exercises.

Patterson will show the footage to his colleagues, who will not know whether Erik was or was not on medication at the time of filming, to see if they notice a difference, and Patterson will adjust or discontinue medications per the results.

The O'Briens are glad to finally have a succinct diagnosis, and Marlis says that while Erik will miss the escalators at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, he will likely appreciate his telemedicine appointments come summer, when he's itching to make the most of school-free days.

Poterucha is excited to explore "the next level of medicine."

"The future is here and the Mayo Clinic is heavily invested in bringing the doctors to the patient," Poterucha says. "There should be an expectation that you will be seen today, and technology can help (broker) that."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.