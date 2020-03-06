La Crosse teen first patient to use pediatric neurology telemedicine at Mayo Clinic Health System

Erik O'Brien has made the trip to Mayo Clinic in Rochester countless times since infancy, undergoing testing, exams and rounds of medications for an unspecified pediatric neurotransmitter deficiency.
It took 18 years for the La Crosse teen to receive an official diagnosis — 1p36 deletion syndrome — and with a clear course for treatment, and the help of some new technology, Erik is not only on the right path medically but primed for fewer hours on the road and more time having fun.
On Tuesday, Erik became the first patient to utilize the pediatric neurology telemedicine program between Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
A new service to Mayo's La Crosse and Eau Claire hospitals, patient and remote provider connect via live video for a real-time consultation, allowing Erik and his mother, Marlis, to speak with Dr. Marc Patterson, chair of the Division of Child and Adolescent Neurology at Mayo in Rochester, without the commute or wait for an onsite appointment.
"The idea is we can give our patients immediate access to Rochester without the travel -- time, distance and resources don't allow for every patient (to do so)," says Dr. Joseph Poterucha, pediatric cardiologist and chair of the pediatrics for Mayo Clinic Health System. "We're targeting complex patients that require very subspecialized care. We want to make it easy for parents to get the best care -- parents want to see the expert."
Poterucha, Erik's neurology provider, facilitated the telemedicine appointment from La Crosse, connecting the O'Briens with Patterson, chair of the Division of Child and Adolescent Neurology at Mayo in Rochester.
Erik, who has trouble controlling his muscles due to his genetic disorder, had seen Patterson in person in December and wasn't in need of a physical examination, making it an ideal appointment to utilize telemedicine for follow-up.
"Verbal communication is important, but now the non-verbal can be even more important," says Patterson, who is able to discern far more and communicate more intimately with video than via phone. "Overall it went very well and we're very keen to expand this program."
Both Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System utilize telemedicine in formats including telestroke, and Mayo intends to start extending telemedicine technology to additional pediatric subentities and, eventually, bring the service to its outreach and critical care access locations.
In addition to being more convenient and economical, having follow-ups and test result deliveries done with telemedicine frees up valuable appointment slots for those who need to get in for physical examinations with a specialist.
"There is a shortage of pediatric neurologists so there can sometimes be a long wait," says Dr. Jennifer Brumm, who works with Erik at Mayo Clinic Health System.
Marlis says Erik has shown improvements in recent years, including participating in adaptive sports and chatting happily with his Logan High School classmates after barely speaking in school until age 10.
Now that Erik's disorder has been pinpointed, Patterson plans to judge the effectiveness of a specific medication by taking video of Erik doing various activities, gradually weaning him off the pills, and filming him once again doing the same exercises.
Patterson will show the footage to his colleagues, who will not know whether Erik was or was not on medication at the time of filming, to see if they notice a difference, and Patterson will adjust or discontinue medications per the results.
The O'Briens are glad to finally have a succinct diagnosis, and Marlis says that while Erik will miss the escalators at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, he will likely appreciate his telemedicine appointments come summer, when he's itching to make the most of school-free days.
Poterucha is excited to explore "the next level of medicine."
"The future is here and the Mayo Clinic is heavily invested in bringing the doctors to the patient," Poterucha says. "There should be an expectation that you will be seen today, and technology can help (broker) that."
