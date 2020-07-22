La Crosse teen holding virtual concert to benefit Aptiv

When Daniel Del-Carpio began organizing a fundraiser three months ago, there was no catalyst other than a simple, long-held conviction: It is our duty to do good.
"People should be giving back to the community," Del-Carpio says.
In late spring, the soon-to-be senior at Aquinas High School zeroed his philanthropic mindset on supporting Aptiv, which provides support and programming for individuals with disabilities.
While he had participated in fundraisers through school, Del-Carpio had never spearheaded one of his own. However, fueled by a trifecta of musical talent, drive and belief in a cause, the 17-year-old has composed the "We Stand Together" virtual concert, which will air on Facebook and YouTube from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
A pianist of 12 years -- "It's amazing. It just allows you to express yourself" -- Del-Carpio plays a sonatina by George Handel and Nocturne by Chopin in his segment, while six peers will round out the concert with pieces on piano, flute and violin.
Del-Carpio says he was inspired to donate to Aptiv after reading the organization's mission statement: To provide a spectrum of innovative support for individuals with disabilities so they may live more independent lives.
"It's motivating seeing an organization doing something like that for people," Del-Caprio says.
Cindy Taerud, marketing and communications director Aptiv, says his support means a lot to the organization.
"As Aptiv continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting individuals with disabilities is so critical," Taerud says. "We rely on support from the community and generous donors to provide these vital services. Coordinating this special event utilizing his musical talents brings an opportunity for Daniel to showcase his talent and heart, and for the community to enjoy music from students in our area. The generosity and graciousness of Daniel and his friends to present this fundraising concert and name Aptiv as the benefactor has really touched us and we are incredibly grateful."
For more information on the We Stand Together concert, or to donate, visit the Facebook events page or click events at https://www.aptiv.org/.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
