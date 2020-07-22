La Crosse teen holding virtual concert to benefit Aptiv

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Daniel Del-Carpio began organizing a fundraiser three months ago, there was no catalyst other than a simple, long-held conviction: It is our duty to do good.

"People should be giving back to the community," Del-Carpio says.

In late spring, the soon-to-be senior at Aquinas High School zeroed his philanthropic mindset on supporting Aptiv, which provides support and programming for individuals with disabilities.

While he had participated in fundraisers through school, Del-Carpio had never spearheaded one of his own. However, fueled by a trifecta of musical talent, drive and belief in a cause, the 17-year-old has composed the "We Stand Together" virtual concert, which will air on Facebook and YouTube from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4.

A pianist of 12 years -- "It's amazing. It just allows you to express yourself" -- Del-Carpio plays a sonatina by George Handel and Nocturne by Chopin in his segment, while six peers will round out the concert with pieces on piano, flute and violin.

Del-Carpio says he was inspired to donate to Aptiv after reading the organization's mission statement: To provide a spectrum of innovative support for individuals with disabilities so they may live more independent lives.