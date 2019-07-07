Kim Wichelt remembers a doctor referring to epilepsy as the “disorder of fear” — the seizures themselves last minutes, but the anticipation of the next episode consumes every second of every day.
Mom Kim, dad Ted and sisters Astoria and Ahnikah have indeed learned to plan their lives around the health of 13-year-old Avan, who for the past three years has suffered from severe and unpredictable seizures at home, in school, in restaurants and on vacation.
Avan was 10 and attending day camp when he experienced his first known seizure in August 2016. Taken by ambulance to Gundersen Health System, Avan, who also suffered a concussion during the incident, was undergoing a computerized tomography (CT) scan when a second seizure occurred.
The next day, an MRI revealed Avan, who was born prematurely at 30 weeks, had suffered a perinatal stroke, and for reasons unknown went a decade before his seizures manifested.
Kim, a labor and delivery nurse, and Ted, a property owner and manager, were shocked to learn Avan had epilepsy, later piecing together signs that he had in fact experienced a seizure the night before the episode at camp. Ted recalls the family’s two Shih Tzus barking manically during the night — a study published in Scientific Reports in March determined individuals experiencing a seizure emit an odor that some dogs can detect — and the next morning Avan was excessively tired.
Avan began taking anti-epileptic drugs, switching from Keppra after the medication sparked aggressive and angry behaviors, and remained seizure-free for six months until the spring of 2017, when the episodes began occurring two to three times a month, anywhere and everywhere.
On a trip to Washington D.C., Avan began convulsing during dinner at a pizza restaurant. Another seizure occurred on a sledding outing with friends. The family began taking two cars when going out — “We have a getaway (plan),” Avan jokes — and someone is home with him at all times. Astoria, 17, and Ahnikah, 18, have accepted that plans can be cancelled at any moment.
For Astoria, knowing when to be alarmed is a daily struggle. A thud from upstairs could mean Avan has fallen to the floor, or simply that he dropped something. But most distressing is witnessing her brother in convulsions.
“It’s hard to see him helpless,” Astoria said.
Lincoln Middle School, Kim says, has been “fantastic” in developing a seizure action plan, and to avoid missing class Avan has most of his appointments and testing at Mayo Clinic in Rochester scheduled during holiday breaks.
A month after undergoing video-electroencephalography last winter, Avan experienced a seizure storm in January 2019, with eight grand mal seizures in 32 hours. His face turned blue, his parents recall, and he was so limp and weak he couldn’t talk or spit out his vomit.
The seizures are not only frightening for Avan but can be embarrassing when they occur in public and cause him social anxiety and depression.
Once an energetic child with a passion for outdoor activities, Avan struggles with lethargy, sleepiness and poor memory, a source of frustration, and currently takes 12 pills of VIMPAT and Lamictal daily.
Diagnosed with refractory epilepsy, which is managed but not treatable with medication, the Wichelts were hopeful Avan could undergo a lobe disconnection, a brain surgery that greatly reduces or prevents future seizures. Over Easter, Avan underwent a stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG), an invasive surgical procedure which uses electrodes, implanted in the brain through 10 to 20 incisions made in the scalp, to identify the areas of the brain where epileptic seizures originate. The surgery lasts about six hours, with inpatient monitoring continuing for one to four weeks post-procedure.
“He was super scared — it’s drilling into his skull,” Kim says of the operation.
On May 30, the family learned the results of the SEEG, which determined resecting or disconnecting of a lobe would likely result in a loss of 50 percent of Avan’s vision in each eye and only have a 50 percent chance of reducing or ceasing his seizures.
“I was super sad, ‘cause I really wanted (the surgery),” says Avan, who will need to continue taking medication for life.
Hoping to help Avan live more independently, the family is raising funds for a seizure alert dog to both recognize and warn Avan when a seizure is coming, and, when a seizure is in occurrence, bark to summon help and keep him safe by breaking a fall and lying next to him to prevent injury from convulsions.
The canine companion, Ted and Kim believe, would also help Avan be more social and hopefully give him the option to live outside the home after high school.
According to the Josh Provides Epilepsy Assistance Foundation, the cost of a seizure alert or assistance dog ranges from $20,000 to $30,000, with training taking up to two years.
While some doctors and epilepsy organizations refute that a dog can detect a seizure before it happens, the Scientific Reports research findings state “This study, in which trained dogs were confronted with bodily odours from epileptic patients sampled during and outside seizures, shows that these dogs were clearly able to discriminate the seizure odours from odours of the same patient outside seizures and for all patients tested.” The ability of a trained dog to alert when the seizure is in occurrence and render assistance is undisputed.
The Wichelts anticipate the process to acquire a service dog for Avan will take years, and in the meantime Avan is trying a seizure alert smartwatch. His one clue a seizure is coming, albeit just seconds in advance, is a tingle in his left hand.
Avan, who bears the scars from the SEEG on his scalp, wants to drive in a few years, ride his bike without fear and live on his own as an adult. Though the family Shih Tzus have provided loyal companionship, he is hoping to size up a bit for his service animal.
“I really want a big dog,” Avan said with a grin.
Matt and Nancy Butterfield, who have been family friends of the Wichelt’s for 25 years, wish health and happiness for Avan, offering their emotional support as well as donating to his GoFundMe for an epilepsy dog.
“Kim and Ted are well known to be people who love to serve others — my own family has been the recipients of the Wichelts’ generous investments of time and money. Look no further than Kim’s nursing profession, she lives to serve others,” Matt said. “Their son Avan is an awesome young man who I’ve seen accomplish some remarkable outdoor feats while biking, boating, hiking, you name it. He’s an adventurer, so if having some help from a professional four-legged friend will allow him to pursue the things he truly loves, this would be phenomenal.”
To contribute to the Wichelt’s epilepsy dog fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/f/EPILEPSY-DOG-FOR-AVAN-WICHELT.
