La Crosse temps expected to reach 56 for Saturday's Polar Plunge

The 2020 Polar Plunge Saturday won’t be quite as cold as normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Two-thirds of days — 61 of 91 — in the 2019-20 winter were warmer than normal, said meteorologist Jeff Boyne. The average high was 33 degrees, 4.3 degrees higher than usual. The daily average temperature was 24.5 degrees, which makes this winter the 21st warmest on record.

“Typically we should be more in the mid and upper 30s,” Boyne said.

The National Weather Service ranks the winters by taking the average temperature each day, then averaging them all at the end of February. Forecastsers then compare each winter to all the Decembers through Februaries on record.

“The Arctic polar vortex was very strong this year, which kept the cold air up near the Arctic Circle,” Boyne said.

The warmest winter on record was 1877-78, which averaged 34.2 degrees thanks to a Super El Niño, according to Boyne.

“It was a little bit stronger than the 2015-16 El Niño, which was the eighth warmest winter on record,” he said.

When it comes to rain and snow, the La Crosse area is right on track, sitting at 43.3 inches of snow for the season.