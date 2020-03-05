You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse temps expected to reach 56 for Saturday's Polar Plunge
La Crosse temps expected to reach 56 for Saturday's Polar Plunge

La Crosse temps expected to reach 56 for Saturday's Polar Plunge

The 2020 Polar Plunge Saturday won’t be quite as cold as normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Two-thirds of days — 61 of 91 — in the 2019-20 winter were warmer than normal, said meteorologist Jeff Boyne. The average high was 33 degrees, 4.3 degrees higher than usual. The daily average temperature was 24.5 degrees, which makes this winter the 21st warmest on record.

“Typically we should be more in the mid and upper 30s,” Boyne said.

The National Weather Service ranks the winters by taking the average temperature each day, then averaging them all at the end of February. Forecastsers then compare each winter to all the Decembers through Februaries on record.

“The Arctic polar vortex was very strong this year, which kept the cold air up near the Arctic Circle,” Boyne said.

The warmest winter on record was 1877-78, which averaged 34.2 degrees thanks to a Super El Niño, according to Boyne.

“It was a little bit stronger than the 2015-16 El Niño, which was the eighth warmest winter on record,” he said.

When it comes to rain and snow, the La Crosse area is right on track, sitting at 43.3 inches of snow for the season.

“Compared to last winter, this one hasn’t been so bad,” Boyne said.

Southerly winds will warm up the area to 56 Saturday and 63 Sunday, significantly higher than the usual 40 degrees, but temperatures won’t reach record levels for March.

“We’ll come close to records, but they won’t be records,” Boyne said.

The National Weather Service is predicting above normal risk of flooding for the Mississippi River and expects more information to be available March 12.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

