Unfortunately, there’s no vaccination against cabin fever, which could be affecting increasing numbers of people because of relentless snowfalls (and school snow days) during the past six weeks, including another liberal dose expected Tuesday night.
But there are ways to reduce the misery, as well as the more debilitating effects of its more heinous cousin, seasonal affective disorder, says Mandy Hess, Addiction Services clinical manager at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Actually, cabin fever and SAD are so closely related that Hess regards them as synonymous because their symptoms of depression mirror each other.
Those symptoms include feelings such as blue moods, sluggishness, less energy, decreased motivation and just staying inside, she said, adding, “It’s like being a hermit crab — not leaving the house.”
SAD gets its name from the fact that it is related to seasonal changes, and many people start experiencing it when days become shorter in the fall in the shift toward longer hours of darkness. It spikes in the fall and generally lasts until March or April, when daylight hours increase, she said.
Days of bright sunshine like Tuesday can take the edge off, but therapists often recommend light boxes because winter can feature so many dreary days, Hess said.
Therapeutic light boxes, as distinguished from devices of the same name often used in photography, printing and other businesses, often are simple boxes that one might put on a desk, end table or other piece of furniture.
“Light box therapy mimics natural light,” she said.
Many boxes’ names reflect their purpose, such as Verilux HappyLights, Aura Daylight, Circadian Optics (reflecting the importance of circadian rhythms), Alaska Northern Lights and Carex Day-Light Classic Plus, among others.
SAD patients, whose afflictions usually don’t begin until people reach their 20s, are advised to sit at the lights for 15 minutes a day and not to expect to speed up the process by using them for longer periods, Hess said.
Using the lights for too long can cause headaches and/or vision problems, she said.
Therapists consider medication as a last resort in treatment, after consulting a physician, talking to a counselor or trying psychotherapy to identify causes of negative thoughts or stress, and developing coping skills.
Some of the best remedies include simply getting outside and exercising — even shoveling snow if they enjoy it, she said. Others include herbs and alternative treatments.
“Anytime you can get out and be mindful” to relieve the symptoms is helpful, Hess said.
