La Crosse will celebrate Community Development Week Monday through Friday with a series of events including walking tours, a coffee event and a Neighborhood Family Fun Night at Poage Park.
The week will shine a light on all the things the city of La Crosse and its partners in the community have accomplished thanks to the federal Housing and Urban Development department’s community development block grant program.
“We look forward to showing our citizens how these scarce federal resources have been wisely invested to address our most pressing community development and housing needs,” said community development administrator Caroline Gregerson.
The city has invited U.S. Rep. Ron Kind Monday to tour the Garden Terrace apartments on the 800 block of Kane Street, which was made possible in part through a $700,000 community development block grant. The project includes 50 apartments available for a range of income levels, including 15 that are set aside for homeless veterans. It also has affordable and market-rate housing.
“I am a longtime supporter of Community Development Block Grants because they’re an important tool for cities and towns here in Wisconsin - helping expand access to economic opportunity and affordable housing for Wisconsin Veterans and families,” Kind said in a statement. “I look forward to touring La Crosse’s new Kane Street Garden Terrace apartments, and hearing more about how these grants are helping to redevelop our community.”
The public will get the chance to take their own tours Thursday and Friday. The La Crosse County Historical Society and Preservation Alliance of La Crosse are hosting a 10th and Cass Streets Historic Walking Tour at 3:30 and 5 p.m. Thursday, which will take people inside historic homes and teach them about the architectural history of the area.
On Friday, the city and La Crosse Promise are hosting tours of the Washburn Neighborhood at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., which will showcase the new development of La Crosse Promise Scholarship-eligible homes and the city’s housing renovation loan program, which is funded through the community development block grants.
“This funding is a partnership with the federal government that allows us to take on projects that would otherwise be impossible in the current fiscal environment. It is a vital lifeline for our city to get things done for thousands of residents at the ground level,” La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said.
The highlight of the week is the Neighborhood Family Fun Night at 4:30 p.m. in Poage Park, 500 Hood St., Gregerson said.
The city will have free hot dogs, a bounce house, face painting and carnival games, plus music by The Three Dads Band.
Visit cityoflacrosse.org/cdbgweek for more information. Reserve a spot on one of the tours by emailing rsvp@cityoflacrosse.org.
