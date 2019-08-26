{{featured_button_text}}

The city of La Crosse Board of Public Works board unanimously approved a measure Monday to charge $10 per day for people who park in all but one of the downtown ramps during Oktoberfest weekend.

Special-event parking charges will begin 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, and run through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

“Last year we tried this on a limited basis in two of the facilities for $5 per day, so we thought we’d expand it across all of the facilities this year,” said Jim Flottmeyer, city parking utility coordinator.

Jim Flottmeyer, city parking utility director

Flottmeyer

More than 100,000 people are expected to visit the city during the festival’s four-day run.

Courtney Daniels, operations manager with Oktoberfest USA, said people with mobility issues were looking forward to parking in the ramps for free because of their close proximity to the grounds.

“We have a lot of people who are handicapped and with special needs who were excited about utilizing the downtown ramps, but that excitement may be put on pause” as a result of the new fees, Daniels said.

Oktoberfest will offer free trolley service in downtown La Crosse from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, during the Lederhosen Lunch, and a free shuttle service will be available from the parking lots at Valley View Mall and the former Shopkos in Bridgeview Plaza and Shelby Mall during festival’s run.

Parking permit holders are exempt from the fees, and visitors to downtown La Crosse can park in the Riverside Ramp, 424 S. Second St., for free.

