Since 2016, different municipalities have had different rules when it comes to hooking up to the same sewer system.
La Crosse has charged new users outside of the city a connection fee while letting new users in La Crosse hook up for free.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat called exempting the city from the sewer system connection fee “a mistake,” and said he supports expanding the fee to all new users.
The city uses a pay-as-you-go model for equipment costs, budgeting for replacement of big-ticket items in advance to avoid needing to borrow and pay debt service costs. As a result, users pay for those costs up front through their regular rates.
The connection fee, introduced in 2016 after a study prepared by Trilogy Consulting LLC, was designed to require new users to chip in $730 per hook-up for those equipment costs that ratepayers in La Crosse, Onalaska, Campbell, Shelby and Medary have been paying for already.
It’s become an issue of contention as Onalaska and La Crescent work to create the La Crosse Area Metropolitan Sewerage District, which would take over the sanitary sewer utility for the municipalities who join.
“I think honestly it was a mistake (to exclude La Crosse). I didn’t agree with it. When we originally proposed that, it was not included,” Kabat said. “We are going to address that as a part of our ordinance changes, so we would be removing that kind of difference, so that the connection fee would be charged for all new users.”
La Crosse was exempted as a last-minute amendment by the La Crosse Common Council in 2016.
“I don’t think that we necessarily had fully analyzed it. After going back and talking to staff, the folks in utilities and legal, they’re recommending that we go back and make that change, and I support that,” Kabat said.
Officials from La Crosse’s neighbors, including La Crescent and Onalaska, objected to the city being exempted as they negotiated agreements for sewage treatment.
Onalaska city administrator Eric Rindfleisch explained that exempting La Crosse from connection fees gives that city a leg up when it comes to new development. If developers need to pay a fee in Onalaska but not in La Crosse, they’re more likely to build in La Crosse.
“If you put a hotel in with multiple hook-ups, that’s pricing hotels or apartment complexes out,” Rindfleisch said. “Again if La Crosse doesn’t do the same for their developable areas, that’s not really equitable for all users.”
Equity is the goal for Onalaska officials as they talk regionalization and a metropolitan sewerage district, he said.
The idea behind the district, Rindfleisch said, is to give all municipalities an equal say in all rates, technical improvements and financial aspects of the sewage treatment facility.
If every municipality that currently sends sewage to the La Crosse facility — La Crosse, Onalaska, La Crescent, Shelby and Campbell — joined, it would create a regional governance system, with each municipality having a representative on a five-member metropolitan sewerage district commission, which would decide on the levels of service, methods of sewage treatment and the future of the facility.
Starting the district would either give the other municipalities more leverage to negotiate with La Crosse if the city doesn't join, or it would give each an equal say in operations if La Crosse does join.
It’s not that Onalaska objects to connection fees -- utilities commonly require new users to buy into existing infrastructure, but that should include all new users, Rindfleisch said.
“Equitable doesn’t mean even, but we’re just looking for what’s equitable. For example, Riverside North being exempted when everybody else is paying a hook-up fee doesn’t make sense,” Rindfleisch said.
Kabat said he was on the same page there.
“I can understand where they’re coming from and I think that makes sense to change,” Kabat said.
A connection fee was also the sticking point in negotiations between La Crosse and the village of Holmen in 2015. Holmen considered signing on to use La Crosse's system but balked when the city asked for a $2.2 million hook-up fee. Last week, the village began construction on a $11.5 million sewer plant upgrade, which is planned to be completed in October 2020.
“It worked out very well for us. We’re definitely in a better situation now than had we regionalized,” Holmen village administrator Scott Heinig said.
Rindfleisch and La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger also object to the inclusion of a regional service fee, which La Crosse introduced into the sewer agreements to offset the cost of the La Crosse Center, public library, transit, parking utility, and parks and recreation.
Negotiations between La Crescent and La Crosse, started when La Crescent asked the La Crosse Area Planning Committee to expand its sewer service maps for future coverage. Those negotiations recently fell apart over the fees with Poellinger saying the Minnesota city is prohibited from paying because of the state tax rules.
“We can talk about a connection fee, but if we go to something where we’re above and beyond the flow, then we have to go back to the state,” Poellinger said.
There’s a multi-step approval process for agreements between the two cities because they’re in different states with a complicated political history. That process includes approval by both state Legislatures and governors.
The proposal for a metropolitan sewerage district is slowly moving forward.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will set a hearing in the coming weeks to discuss the prospect. After that, it will have 90 days to decide whether it promotes positive sewage management policies and operations, as well as public health and welfare based on general current engineering standards, and issue a ruling. Finally, each municipality will have to take action, either joining or declining to join the district.
Mayor Kabat described the sewerage district proposal as "a solution in search of a problem," adding that the sewer utility provides good service at some of the lowest rates in Wisconsin.
