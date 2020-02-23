La Crosse to host thousands at annual organic farming conference

The 31st annual MOSES Organic Farming Conference will fill the La Crosse Center this weekend, and organizers hope the community joins in on the fun.
The three day-conference, which hosts roughly 3,000 people annualy, is filled with 60 workshops, local food music and drinks, a bookstore, 170 exhibits filled with products, and equipment for farmers.
The event has a preview Thursday for La Crosse area residents, who can purchase a ticket for just $25 for that evening. The special event, from 5 to 11 p.m., will close with a performance by the local band Slow No Wake. The reduced-price ticket, far lower than the $300 all-access pass, is a way to get the La Crosse community more involved in the event, organizers say.
"Part of what makes La Crosse so special is its place in the Driftless," said Thomas Manley, partnership director for MOSES. "It's really a meca for organic production and has been for decades."
The MOSES Conference started in La Crosse more than three decades ago with just 90 in attendance at the Baus House. It moved around a bit through the 1990s, and landed back in La Crosse, settling in at the La Crosse Center since 2002.
The national group said it values this strong relationship it has built with the city of La Crosse, saying the conference would be impossible without it's partnerships around town, such those with the People's Co-op and La Crosse Distilling Co.
The conference has cultivated a particularly strong relationship with the La Crosse Center, its longtime home, and was able to be active in conversations for the new expansion project, Manley said. The much-anticipated destruction of North Hall is even scheduled for Sunday, as soon as the conference clears out, making sure the event could still call it home this year.