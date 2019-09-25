The city of La Crosse is proposing to streamline the licensing process for special events into one application starting Jan. 1.
The proposal will license special events as a whole instead of requiring the approval of multiple individual permits for one event.
“That permit would include if they are going to use or need closure of a public way for a parade route, or a block if they’re having a block party. It would also include outdoor music. Separate permits would not be required for that,” said Deputy City Clerk Nikki Elsen.
There will be additional licensing requirements for certain events such as those with alcohol, animals or carnival rides among others, depending on what additional activities will be.
The new procedure will allow event organizers to file one special event application and include different licenses requests needed, such as alcohol permits, as a package with the city clerk.
“Right now, you might have to approach three, four, however many departments for your one activity,” Elsen said. “You won’t have to take your fireworks permit to the fire department, and you won’t have to take your block party permit down to the street department. Everything’s going to be filed as a package and reviewed as a package by the city."
Organizers will be able to submit their request up to one year before the event is scheduled to take place. With this new process in place, organizers should receive approval from the city no later than one month before the event. The city will be able to provide licenses and permit approvals within 30 days of the application’s submission.
This new schedule will allow city officials more time to review the application and allow organizers more time between the approval and the start of the event.
With the process now, organizers sometimes don't know whether their event is approved until a couple of days before it's scheduled, and most event organizers have to come in to the city clerk office to pick up their permit because time doesn't allow for it to be mailed, Elsen said.
"We’re changing that concept,” Elsen said.
The city’s current deadline for most event permit applications is 10 to 15 days before it is scheduled to take place.
The proposed legislation will be before the Council starting with the Judiciary and Administration Committee during a public hearing at 6 p.m. Oct. 1.
