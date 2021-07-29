La Crosse to receive $11,060 grant from AARP to study ramp installations

Many of this year’s awards support revitalizing communities adversely impacted by the pandemic and include a focus on diversity, inclusion, and disparities.

This is the fifth year of the Community Challenge Grant. Wisconsin communities that have received these grants in previous years include: Oconomowoc, La Crosse, Ashland, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Deer Park, Goodman, Gays Mill, Bayfield, Beaver Dam, Berlin, Ellsworth, Greendale, Sheboygan, Cuba City, and Spooner.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Wisconsin’s grantees as they work to make immediate improvements in their communities, encourage promising ideas and jumpstart long-term change,” Wilson said. “Our goal at AARP Wisconsin is to support the efforts of our communities to be great places for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities and the coronavirus pandemic has only underscored the importance of this work.

All projects are expected to be completed by Nov. 10, 2021. Here in Wisconsin, other projects besides the one in La Crosse include:

Appleton: the Creative Downtown Appleton, Inc. will receive a $20,836 grant that will help the organization create a new parklet equipped with solar lights, art, a bike rack and a hand sanitizer station will provide accessible public seating on College Avenue.