The city of La Crosse was tentatively awarded a $440,000 grant by the state to fix or replace 12 of the 60 traffic signal cabinets or signal controllers within the municipality in 2020.
The city received multiple complaints about the walk light and traffic signal outages, specifically at Jay and 3rd streets in downtown La Crosse.
Half of the lights meant to direct foot traffic through the intersection have been out since the city’s most recent cold snap in February.
Currently, there are four work orders related to the cross lights at the Jay and 3rd street intersection, but the city hasn’t been able to get to the project due to time, weather and budget constraints, said Matthew Gallager, La Crosse's deputy director of engineering and public works.
Once the state-granted funds are released, the city will replace signal cabinets and signal controllers that were damaged by weather and age, thus restoring the walk lights and signals across La Crosse to their former glory.
“What we’re looking at throughout the whole downtown is doing a pretty big upgrade over the next few years of several signals” including the Jay and 3rd street intersection, Gallager said.
The age and condition of the existing signal equipment varies throughout the city. Some of the current signal infrastructure hasn’t been updated since the 1970s, while some of the more recent equipment was installed in the last five years, Gallager said.
Prioritizing which equipment will be replaced and updated is a part of the city’s Capital Improvement Budget, which is voted on annually. The engineering department will make recommendations on what needs to be improved or replaced but, ultimately, it’s up to the Common Council.
If residents wish to report a signal outage or another problem to the city, they can do so at cityoflacrosse.org/portal. Their submission through the online portal will directly create a work order that is then documented and filed with the applicable department within the city. The quickest way to report a problem, however, would be to call the city directly, Gallager said.
You have free articles remaining.
“You can get a live person on the phone,” he said.
Each department then prioritizes which projects can be completed first based on the existing workload and available resources.
“It depends on what the request is,” Gallager said.
If it involves equipment that can take a long time or high cost to obtain, that has to be balanced with other emergency needs as well as annual construction and seasonal projects scheduled throughout the city.
“It’s up to each department to then respond and assign and prioritize those tasks as best as they can,” he said.
For the La Crosse Street Department, high priority means completing projects that could negatively impact public safety if left unrepaired.
"If a bulb goes out or a light or signal gets hit, we replace it," said Mike La Fleur, the La Crosse superintendent of streets. But the problem with the outage at the intersection at Jay and 3rd had to do with standing water in the underground pole box that turned to ice and pulled wires apart. After the ice melted, there was a significant amount of standing water that hadn't receded.
"We had a major wiring issue there for the ped lights," La Fleur said. The Street Department is in the process of pulling new wire into the underground pole box to replace the wiring damaged by the ice and water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.