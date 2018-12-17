The city of La Crosse will remove the painted shared-lane markers on Cass Street after people complained they were confusing and hazardous to cyclists and drivers alike.
The Board of Public Works voted Monday to remove the markers, also called “sharrows,” from the street between the roundabout and West Avenue, saying they aren’t necessary or helpful, particularly where they intersect with the curb extensions, also known as bump-outs. The sharrows were installed earlier this year as part of a city repaving project that also added the bump-outs.
The idea behind the changes was to improve the walk-ability and bike-ability of the city, said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat. The bump-outs create a buffer between pedestrians and cars, and the sharrows remind drivers to share the road with cyclists.
However, the placement of the arrows has sparked complaints.
“There are times when you are trying to make significant changes to balance what had been predominantly a singular focus on cars and vehicles to people who live in cities and how they get around,” said Kabat. “Sometimes there are going to be mistakes. Sometimes we’re going to do things that push it a little too far, and that’s OK.”
The city will make adjustments and go from there, he said, and removing the bicycle symbols, which people found confusing, should solve the problem.
“People can still bicycle down Cass Street. They can still do that without a problem. Eliminating the symbols will just, I think, reduce the amount of confusion,” Kabat said.
Carolyn Dvorack of the Wisconsin Bike Federation agreed with Kabat, saying ideally sharrows should be in the traffic lane; they’re not meant for dedicated bike lanes. The purpose of sharrows are to remind drivers that bikes are allowed in the traffic lanes.
“When sharrows are painted on our city streets, I encourage you to paint them in the traffic lane, not too far to the side of the road. Often, if you look throughout the city, they are painted too close to the door zone,” she said, referring to the area where cyclists are in danger of being hit by the open doors of parked cars.
The cost of removing the sharrows can be absorbed into the existing contract, according assistant city engineer Matthew Gallagher, because the project came in under budget.
Council member Jacqueline Marcou said she was grateful for the public input during the design phase and that the city took action to calm traffic on the road.
“Most of our neighbors are very happy with the bump-outs and slowing the traffic, and I do appreciate you working with the neighbors with the lighting,” Marcou said.
However, with the way the design ended up, Marcou asked if the city should do more to make sure its designs are bicycling and pedestrian friendly, getting the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee involved in the design process.
Marcou also asked why there was no parking on one side of Cass Street after the project was completed.
“It goes back to council action in the ’60s, which declared no parking on the north side of Cass from Seventh to 17th streets, and that’s because it’s a primary response route from Fire Station 1,” said Gallagher.
The engineering department kept the parking the same to avoid narrowing down the lanes, he said.
