The city of La Crosse will spend another $160,000 on developing a plan to address lead contamination in the La Crosse River Marsh after a Thursday vote by the Common Council.
The council also voted to approve a separation agreement with a La Crosse firefighter charged with possession of child pornography, ban smoking in city parks, rebid a project to build restrooms at La Crosse Municipal Harbor and put off voting on an ordinance limiting where food trucks can park.
The council unanimously approved allocating $160,000 from the city’s reserve fund to continue work on a remedial action options report required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The funds will go toward preparing a 3D computer model of the study area with sampling results, as well as evaluating four options for dealing with the lead and polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAH, left in the marsh, according to consultant John Storlie.
The lead and PAH is left over from the La Crosse Gun Club, which leased a portion of Myrick Park from 1929 to 1963. The club set up four trap-shooting stations to shoot targets over the marsh, leaving lead pellets and the remains of trap-shooting targets where they lay.
A University of Wisconsin-La Crosse study — funded with a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant and support from UW-L and the state Department of Natural Resources — presented to the city in early 2015 showed 50,000 lead pellets per square meter imbedded in the underwater soil, based on analysis of 400 surface soil samples and 33 core samples.
According to the study, which was first presented to the board in February 2015, the soils on the west side had surface lead levels as high as 26,700 milligrams per kilogram, qualifying the area as contaminated. However, the study concluded a cleanup would cause more harm than good.
The DNR, on the other hand, has instructed the city to address the contamination.
Storlie, of Coulee Environmental Solutions, a division of The OS Group, was hired by the city in 2016 to gather data and develop the report for the DNR. He expects to finalize the report and submit it to the DNR this summer.
Separation agreement
The council unanimously approved a separation agreement with Francis Devine, a La Crosse Fire Department division chief who was charged in March with possession of child pornography.
Devine, 52, will depart the city June 22 and agrees to take his remaining sick, vacation and personal days between Thursday and his last day of employment, according to the agreement. Devine also will not receive unemployment compensation and cannot be employed again by the city of La Crosse.
Smoking ban
The council voted 9-4 to prohibit smoking in public parks on the recommendation of city parks director Jay Odegaard.
Odegaard said the prohibition would let the city avoid paying staff to spend 20 hours per week removing the cigarette butts, improve the air quality for kids playing in the park and keep cigarette butts out of the storm sewers.
“It’ll be signed at all the different parks. It’ll be enforced same as our no alcohol within 1,000 feet of playground structures or no camping or any other ordinances follow suit to the parks,” Odegaard said.
Council members Scott Neumeister, Christine Kahlow, Gary Padesky and Martin Gaul voted against the ban.
Harbor bathrooms
The council rejected bids for the restroom, shelter and shower facility at La Crosse Municipal Harbor after they came in over the $350,000 budget.
“I’m working with the architect and the park department to rescope the project to get it back under the budget,” city engineer Randy Turtenwald said.
Food trucks
The council voted to refer an ordinance that would restrict where food trucks can sell their food, requiring them to get permission to park within 150 feet of a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Kahlow asked her fellow council members to hold off on making a decision, saying the committee discussion last week raised some questions in the community that need answering before it moves forward.
