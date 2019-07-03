The La Crosse Fire Department took one of the first steps toward a new fire station on the city’s South Side Thursday when the Finance and Personnel Committee approved a feasibility study to begin looking at possibilities.
The committee also voted to hire SmithGroup JJR to study boat docking at Riverside Park and authorize the Police and Fire Commission to appoint an interim chief of police.
The city has been looking for years to reconfigure its coverage, either adding a fifth station or changing up the location of one of the four existing stations. A specially-created task force determined in 2017 that a new station on the South Side would best serve city residents and called on the city to replace three others, including two on the city’s North Side.
“It starts the gears toward finally getting one of these stations done,” said Chief Ken Gilliam.
The resolution approved Thursday lets the fire department hire Wendel Companies to look at the building possibilities, checking the potential site for archaeological or environmental concerns.
“Really what got approved tonight is us getting the property acquired with money we already have and then it allows us to start on some architectural designs so that we can show council what the future money will get us,” Gilliam said.
The fire department received $500,000 funding through the 2017 capital improvement program budget to purchase property and get the process started. It has requested funds in 2020 for the new station.
“We do have money in request for 2020. That being said, we’ve got to get through planning commission and city council approval,” Gilliam said.
The task force determined the South Side would be best in part because of the frequency of calls and greater population, as well as because of future expansion plans. Part of the proposed boundary agreement with the town of Shelby would lead La Crosse to annex land to the south of the city in 15 years, should the agreement go forward.
Once the fire department figures out plans for the South Side station -- which would be the first new station in more than 50 years -- it will turn its plans to the North Side, especially station No. 4.
“Once that’s set, and once we get our other priority of the North Side station Gillette set -- hopefully later this year -- that’ll give us time to talk about four versus five and get the rest of the dominoes in place on the map,” Gilliam said.
Boats at Riverside Park
The committee agreed to pay $190,000 to SmithGroup JJR to evaluate how the city can move forward and meet both the demands for more docking space on the part of tourist boats, as well as create a facility where families can dock for the day and visit downtown La Crosse.
The study is the second phase in the project which looks to replace the transient docking facility at Riverside Park that was removed because it couldn’t take the currents and conditions, according to La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.
“The second phase really moves forward that initial review that included not only the transient boat docks, but also our plan to improve the levee and the shoreline from basically the mouth of the La Crosse River all the way south, not quite to the bridge,” Kabat said.
It will give a detailed review of how to make the park a destination for not only the current river cruise lines, but also potentially Viking Cruise Line, which is considering expanding to La Crosse.
To allow that project to move forward, the city would need to make improvements to the shore line, as well as work to get permits from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department and Army Corps of Engineers.
Interim chief
Council member Doug Happel, who is also a member of the Police and Fire Commission, gave an update Thursday on how the commission is preparing for the departure of La Crosse Police Chief Ron Tischer at the end of July.
The committee authorized the commission to name an interim chief and also provide a pay increase to whomever takes the helm during the search for a new head of the department.
“The commission will pick the person and the council is establishing the position and the salary,” Happel said.
Happel expects it to take at least two months if not more to find a new chief, saying the commission plans to get started on the job description next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.