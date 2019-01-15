The La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board is open to talking about raising the hotel room tax, but reluctant to raise it to the 12 percent proposed by Mayor Tim Kabat.
Kabat proposed increasing the tax on hotel room reservations to 12 percent from the current 8 percent last week as a way to offset the cost of financing the $42 million La Crosse Center renovation and expansion.
The CVB board discussed Kabat’s proposal at its Tuesday meeting and members said the increase to 12 percent would be unacceptable, according to executive director A.J. Frels.
“Going to 12 would be a 50 percent increase from where we are now,” Frels said.
It would also be the highest in the state by two percentage points, which would stand out to meeting and event planners as they build their budgets and look for places to hold conventions and other events. That could hurt the area’s competitiveness as Explore La Crosse works to bring in users to the La Crosse Center and other city amenities.
However, Frels said his board would be open to discussing some sort of increase.
“We understand what needs to be done. We get it and we’re willing to have a conversation,” Frels said.
Kabat was encouraged by the CVB board’s willingness to consider an increase, reiterating that the entire region, as well as visitors and tourists, would benefit from the investment in the convention center, and that it’s only fair they chip in for the costs.
“I don’t know that I’m totally giving up on the 12 percent yet,” he said.
The city has committed to borrowing $35 million to pay for the project, which is expected to raise the city-owned convention center’s economic impact by about $9 million per year, bringing it to just short of $45 million. The remainder of the funding is coming from a $5 million Wisconsin tourism grant and La Crosse Center funds.
The La Crosse Common Council Thursday approved basing the design on a concept that calls for adding the majority of the expansion to the west side of the building, including a ballroom of about 12,000 square feet. The concept also includes new meeting rooms and a replacement for the existing North Hall, plus a new atrium on the east side of the building. There are also options for more meeting space, a larger exhibition hall and a hallway connecting the two ballrooms.
Kabat proposed a discussion on the room tax as a way to offset the debt service payments associated with the $35 million in borrowing. He hopes to put the entirety of revenue collected through the increase toward the debt payments, which he says will relieve the burden on La Crosse property taxpayers.
The proposal hasn’t been formalized yet, with the mayor saying he intended to discuss the issues with stakeholders before introducing any formal legislation for La Crosse Common Council approval.
