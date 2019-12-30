La Crosse Tribune building sold, office to remain in La Crosse

That new location is still in negotiation; however, Burke said it will be in La Crosse.

LeCleir purchased the building for $1.9 million; however, plans for the site have yet to be determined. LeCleir, the CEO of Central States Warehouse and owner of the Hampton Inn & Suites next to the La Crosse Tribune, said Monday he’s a bit of a dreamer and has a lot of ideas, but nothing definite.

“We have to really explore the market and see what does La Crosse need now, since there has been so much development,” LeCleir said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LeCleir has been interested in the block between La Crosse and Pine streets for years. He purchased the former warehouse on the block in 2007 and turned part of that land into a Hampton Inn & Suites in 2014.

“It wasn’t because I own Central States Warehouse and needed another warehouse, it was because of the location. I knew there was something geared up for this, destined for this,” LeCleir said.

The corner is a key entrance to downtown La Crosse, he said.

“This location is the pinnacle point at which three entries to La Crosse converge. There is no other place that has that kind of activity and visibility,” LeCleir said.