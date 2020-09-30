La Crosse Tribune editor Rusty Cunningham given mayoral proclamation on last day before retirement

Wednesday, Sept. 30, was officially declared "Rusty Cunningham Day" by Mayor Tim Kabat, with the reading of a proclamation honoring the La Crosse Tribune's longtime editor.

Cunningham, who has been with the River Valley Media group for over four decades, announced his retirement last week and was surprised on his last day at the Tribune with a visit from the mayor and applause from employees, many of whom hadn't seen Cunningham in person since they began working remotely in early spring due to COVID-19.

Mary Jo Werner, a member of the La Crosse Tribune editorial board, arranged for the proclamation event outside the Boot Hill Pub, at which Mayor Kabat also bestowed Cunningham with a Wisconsin State Flag, recently flown over the Capital, on behalf of State Assembly member Steve Doyle.

"I would like to offer you my congratulations really on behalf of the whole community for what you have meant to La Crosse," Kabat said. "The Coulee Region and this whole area have benefited because of your leadership, your devotion to having local journalism and stories focused on what's happening in our area. People crave that."