La Crosse Tribune editor Rusty Cunningham given mayoral proclamation on last day before retirement

Wednesday, Sept. 30, was officially declared "Rusty Cunningham Day" by Mayor Tim Kabat, with the reading of a proclamation honoring the La Crosse Tribune's longtime editor.
Cunningham, who has been with the River Valley Media group for over four decades, announced his retirement last week and was surprised on his last day at the Tribune with a visit from the mayor and applause from employees, many of whom hadn't seen Cunningham in person since they began working remotely in early spring due to COVID-19.
Mary Jo Werner, a member of the La Crosse Tribune editorial board, arranged for the proclamation event outside the Boot Hill Pub, at which Mayor Kabat also bestowed Cunningham with a Wisconsin State Flag, recently flown over the Capital, on behalf of State Assembly member Steve Doyle.
"I would like to offer you my congratulations really on behalf of the whole community for what you have meant to La Crosse," Kabat said. "The Coulee Region and this whole area have benefited because of your leadership, your devotion to having local journalism and stories focused on what's happening in our area. People crave that."
In his proclamation, Kabat touched on Cunningham's over 40 years in the news field and his "Leadership, excellence and dedication to fair, trustworthy journalism." Kabat's declaration covered Cunningham's founding of the Extra Effort awards ceremony for exceptional high school students, service on numerous local boards and committees, mentorship to young journalists and commitment to coverage that includes the human aspect behind the headlines to ensure "we the people learn the impact of these stories and the how and why these things happened."
Cunningham called the proclamation humbling and expressed while he has received many kind calls and congratulations, the overarching feedback readers have given is, "We value what the Tribune does, what it means to this community, we value the information you provide, we value the leadership you provide. ... They've made it very clear the role the newspaper provides in our community is a very important one, and I know as we go forward it is always going to (do so)."
As Cunningham departs to spend more time with family and on the golf course, Bob Heisse, former editor of the Kenosha News, will take over as editor for the River Valley Media Group.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
