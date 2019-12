The La Crosse Tribune is negotiating the sale of its downtown La Crosse building to a local developer.

Cliff LeCleir is negotiating to buy the property at 401 N. Third St., where the Tribune has been located since 1973.

LeCleir owns adjacent property between Second and Third streets, including the Hampton Inn and Suites at Second and La Crosse and property directly west of the Tribune.

The deal is not expected to be completed until next week.

