OTHER NOMINEES

Here's are some of the other more than two dozen nominees readers suggested for Person of the Year.

Terry Bauer: A longtime director on the board of La Crosse Festivals Inc. and a Valley View Rotarian, Bauer’s creation of the Moon Tunes series of free summer concerts has turned the bandstand in Riverside Park into a major summertime music venue, and his leadership has helped push the restoration and covering of the bandstand from dream to reality.

Sandy Brekke: Director of the St. Clare Health Mission and a consultant at Gundersen Health System, Brekke is known for her work with the La Crosse Collaboration to End Homelessness and the Alliance to HEAL’s fight against opioid addiction. She was nominated as “an eloquent and tireless advocate for social justice in our local community.”

Dr. Chris Eberlein: An emergency room physician at Gundersen Health System, Eberlein has been a leader in both the fight against opioid abuse in the Coulee Region and in the cooperation between health care, emergency responders and law enforcement in matters of public health.

Dr. Mike Gavin: Gavin was nominated for his work in offering free dental care to the uninsured in the Coulee Region, both by offering free clinics his Valley Dental in Onalaska and through his work funding orthodontics and cosmetic dental care for children and adolescents who need it but cannot afford it.

Bill Miller: The Gammy Award-winning musician was nominated both for his powerful musical contributions to the world and his continuing close work with causes in the Coulee Region, including relief for victims of flooding in late August and early September.

Karen Neuser: The Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration was nominated for the leadership she has provided in the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness, which has helped secure housing for about 50 formerly homeless individuals and families during the past year.

Garth Tymeson: A professor of exercise and sport science at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Tymeson has devoted his career to helping and advocating on the behalf of people with disabilities, and preparing teachers for adapted physical education.

The voters: This mass nomination highlighted the commitment of the Coulee Region to participation in the democratic process: According to the La Crosse County clerk, 57,571 voters cast ballots in the Nov. 6 general election. That’s a turnout of 85.4 percent of registered voters.