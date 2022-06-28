La Crosse Tribune takes home 5 awards in 2021 WNA Better Newspaper Contest

The La Crosse Tribune earned five awards in the 2021 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation's Better Newspaper Contest over the weekend, including one first-place award.

Awards from the statewide contest were announced at a banquet last Friday in Madison. Each year, entries are judged by another newspaper association, and this year's contest was judged by the West Virginia Press Association.

The Tribune was bumped up to Division A for this year's contest, the top division in the state.

Local government reporter Olivia Herken earned first place for Localized National Story for her coverage of President Joe Biden's visit to La Crosse last July.

Herken's coverage spanned across the political impact Biden's visit to La Crosse had to his trip to the iconic Pearl Ice Cream Parlor and many details in between.

"The depth in the reporting both during and after Biden's visit was exceptional," a judge for the contest wrote.

Herken also received two second place awards in the contest.

For Investigative Reporting, she earned second place for her story on congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, who pushed back against staff at the Prairie du Chien Memorial Library for its Pride Month display.

Judges described it as "incredible work," saying that it was both timely and impactful. "Author gives the sense that they told a story that would not have been told without them," they said.

Herken also received a second place award for her ongoing coverage of controversial priest Father James Altman. Herken was the first to report on Altman, who has since become a national and international conservative figure. She wrote a story in September 2020 on a video where he declared Democrats were "Godless" hypocrites who were going to hell, and has continued to follow the story and push the Diocese of La Crosse for answers.

"A story of the perseverance and tough skin a journalist has to have. Props to the author to not only exposing the story to the world, but to her continued efforts to bring it into the spotlight," the judge wrote.

Health reporter Emily Pyrek earned an honorable mention for General News Story for a story about Gundersen Health System nurses leading a protest over the hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff.

The story reported that, at the time, 85% of staff had been vaccinated, and painted a picture of the opposition to vaccines that was spreading across the country while also providing the facts about the pandemic and vaccines.

Tribune editor Bob Heisse also took home an honorable mention for his editorial pieces covering new solar initiatives on schools, the back-and-forth redevelopment of the former Kmart, and the ongoing debate over police in La Crosse schools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0