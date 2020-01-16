The La Crosse Tribune and River Valley Media Group will move into a building with as long of a history as the Tribune’s in May after reaching an agreement to occupy a portion of the LaCrosse Footwear building on the city’s North Side.

The Tribune’s parent company, Lee Enterprises Inc., reached a multi-year lease agreement Thursday with The Fenigor Group LLC, owned by several members of the Hass family. River Valley Media Group announced in December that Lee had sold the La Crosse Tribune building at 401 N. Third St. to developer Cliff LeCleir.

After considering several available locations, both in downtown La Crosse and outside of it, the one that best fit the media group’s needs was the former rubber boot factory, publisher Sean Burke said.

The building sits at 1501 St. Andrew St. on land that was once owned by Buffalo Bill Cody and La Crosse’s infamous Mayor Frank “Doc” Powell.

Construction of the concrete complex began when the land was purchased by LaCrosse Footwear in 1913, nine years after the La Crosse Tribune published its first issue in 1904.

The company actually got its start as the La Crosse Rubber Mills Co. in 1897.

The history of the complex was a large part of the appeal, Burke said.

“We hope that we can create a more positive environment for our employees, a new space that represents a tremendous amount of history in this city and aligns with our own very historic position in the city,” Burke said.

Fenigor has owned the building for 14 years and has spent that time renovating the space into room for offices, warehouses and apartments.

“We are kind of in a really cool, forgotten part of town,” said Justin Hass, president of Fenigor.

Fenigor shares a wall with Pearl Street Brewery, is down the street from Red Cloud Park and is across the road from a prime lot for redevelopment.

The Tribune will occupy the space on the first floor, right off of the intersection of St. Andrews and Loomis streets.

“It’s come a long way. We think with the Tribune we’ll be able to attract some new leases. It’ll be a cool vibe,” Hass said.

For Fenigor, it offers an opportunity to renovate the space, which is in the process of being vacated by Inclusa, a long-term family care service. It’s one of the last areas in the complex that haven’t been renovated by Fenigor, which has been updating the building to make it energy-efficient and more welcoming.

“We want to make it a showpiece,” Hass said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tribune will join the 27 businesses occupying 19 buildings in the complex that includes everything from a fitness center and a restaurant to two artists, a woodworker and a forge.

Fenigor also has 38 apartments on the third and fourth floors, ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes.

“We’re creating our own little community here,” Hass said.

Outside of the building, the city of La Crosse has recently added new LED streetlights and sidewalks and has plans to resurface the street.

The Tribune will have its own entrance, as well as an entrance from the rest of the building. It also will have a dedicated parking lot.

“We’re really excited about this new facility, this new opportunity and working with Justin has been terrific. We’re really excited about being part of the revitalization of that building,” Burke said.

The space also fits with the Tribune’s goals to find a building that better serves its employees and integrates the organization, he said.

“This is very much a people business, and our success depends on our employees,” Burke said.

The move won’t affect operations: News will still be delivered daily via print and the Tribune website throughout the transition.

“It’s a multi-year commitment, and our commitment to this community is ongoing. We expect that this will be our long-term home,” Burke said.

The design will incorporate the Tribune’s nearly 116-year history as it comes together, he said.

“We’re proud of our history here in the building. We’re proud of our accomplishments as a news organization in this building. But we can take all those with us to the new building,” Burke said.

Key dates in Tribune history 1904: Founded at 121 Main St. 1905: First press purchased 1907: Purchased by Lee Newspaper Group; moves to building at 201 Fifth Ave. S. 1938: Moves to new building at Fourth and Cass streets 1973: Moves to new building at 401 Third St. N. 1996: New distribution center erected next to Tribune building; lacrossetribune.com debuts

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.