La Crosse Tribune wins 5 first-place awards

The La Crosse Tribune received five first-place awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.
The Tribune also received six second-place awards, two third-place awards and two honorable mentions.
The winning entries ranged from environmental coverage to the aftermath of flooding in Coon Valley, the reassignment of a football coach and a local column.
“All of us at the River Valley Media Group and the La Crosse Tribune are so proud of our journalist team and the well-deserved recognition of these most prestigious awards,” said Sean Burke, president and publisher. “This recognition speaks to the commitment our journalists and our company share toward the mission of community service and toward empowering our readers through information.”
First place
General news story: Jennifer Lu; Looking for love in all the wrong places: How the state ag department controls gypsy moths.
Feature (profile): Emily Pyrek; profile of Russ Cornford, Coon Valley fire chief and La Crosse Tribune person of the year.
Sports news story: Colten Bartholomew; Tribune investigation: UW-La Crosse's reassignment of football coach Luke Bengtson.
Local column: Jourdan Vian; collection of columns.
Environmental reporting award: Jennifer Lu; After the big flood: One year later, Coon Valley grapples with what comes next.
Second-place awards
Feature (profile):Elizabeth Beyer; Lifelong Westby dairy farmer sells his herd amid market crisis.
Business coverage: Jennifer Lu; Breakfast is back on: Annual dairy event is reinstated, but industry woes remain.
Feature: Elizabeth Beyer; 'They live in fear.' Arcadia struggles to heal from last year's ICE raid.
Enterprise/interpretive reporting: Basma Amer, Jourdan Vian; Tribune special report: Domestic violence in La Crosse County.
Local column: Avery Wehrs; Notes from the garden
Environmental reporting award: Jennifer Lu; Norwalk CAFO causes water quality concerns.
Third-place awards
Sports feature: Todd Sommerfeldt; Bigger than the game: Passion for basketball engulfs, fulfills Siegel.
Feature (non-profile): Emily Pyrek; The power of photos: Local photographer captures life-changing legacy images through nonprofit
Honorable mention
Sports feature: Todd Sommerfeldt; Finding inner strength: Bangor’s Fargen deals with father’s, brother’s serious health issues.
Breaking news coverage: Emily Pyrek and Alex Vandenhouten; City cop, suspect shot: Bulletproof vest helps save officer; suspect in hospital.
