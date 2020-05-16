La Crosse Tribune wins 5 first-place awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Tribune received five first-place awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.

The Tribune also received six second-place awards, two third-place awards and two honorable mentions.

The winning entries ranged from environmental coverage to the aftermath of flooding in Coon Valley, the reassignment of a football coach and a local column.

“All of us at the River Valley Media Group and the La Crosse Tribune are so proud of our journalist team and the well-deserved recognition of these most prestigious awards,” said Sean Burke, president and publisher. “This recognition speaks to the commitment our journalists and our company share toward the mission of community service and toward empowering our readers through information.”

First place

General news story: Jennifer Lu; Looking for love in all the wrong places: How the state ag department controls gypsy moths.