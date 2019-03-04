The La Crosse Parking Utility issued 47,714 citations and took in $770,000 as people paid those tickets in 2018, according a report received Monday by the Board of Public Works.
Parking utility coordinator James Flottmeyer compared the citation numbers to 2017, when the enforcement officers wrote 35,000 tickets and brought in $613,000.
About 12,000 of the tickets in 2018 were warnings, Flottmeyer said, written under the city’s new ordinance requiring officers issue a warning for the first parking offense of a calendar year.
“Even though we’re handing out more warnings, the enforcement officers are being more diligent,” Flottmeyer said.
With its new license plate recognition software, the city is able to automatically suspend license plates when people don’t pay their parking tickets within 60 days.
“It really drives people to come talk to us,” Flottmeyer said.
The utility has been working out payment plans for people who have racked up heavy fines.
The majority of parking ramp revenue in 2018 was for permit fees, which brought in $935,774, compared with the $124,475 brought in by hourly parking paid for at the pay stations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.