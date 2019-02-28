Wisconsin regulators have reprimanded the La Crosse water utility for doing unauthorized improvements to one of the city’s wells.
During an inspection in February 2014, the city discovered that its No. 19 well was out of compliance with Department of Natural Resources guidelines. In order to fix it, the city said it needed to either reduce or expand the capacity of the well, the most productive of the city’s 14 wells.
The city decided to expand the well at a cost of $343,441, which is above the legal threshold for projects that require permission from the Public Service Commission and considered the problem an emergency because it needed the well in service to meet summer demand.
The PSC did not learn about the expenditure until July, when the utility sought a 21 percent rate increase.
The three-member commission voted unanimously Thursday to issue a letter of reprimand and to require the utility to meet with commission staff and to draw up a written plan to avoid any future such violations.
The commission voted to address cost recovery as part of the ongoing rate case.
“This was an emergency. But we do have processes in place,” said Chairwoman Ellen Nowak. “Part of our job here as the regulators is to make sure when they do a replacement it’s still in (the interest of consumers).”
Commissioner Mike Huebsch said large utilities such as La Crosse should have professional staff who understand the rules.
“This was probably an oversight,” he said. “But knowing who your regulatory authority is should not be an oversight.”
La Crosse utility manager Bernard Lenz said Thursday that the water utility had no problem submitting a plan to avoid future situations to the state organization.
“The PSC agreed with the city that the project was needed and done in a manner that was in the best interest of the ratepayers. The city has done numerous projects before and since with the appropriate regulatory approvals obtained each time. This was a unique situation. The utility has already taken appropriate action to address PSC concerns and has no issue with formalizing and submitting that to meet PSC request,” Lenz said.
