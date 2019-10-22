{{featured_button_text}}

The River Valley VA Community Clinic in La Crosse is moving into a former retail space in Valley View Mall.

The move, scheduled for early 2021, was announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The Tomah VA Medical Center, which runs the La Crosse clinic, has signed a lease for the mall property at 3800 Hwy. 16, according to the release. The exact location in the mall is not known at this time. Currently, the clinic is housed at 2600 State Road, behind Festival Foods.

The clinic provides primary care (including chronic disease management, patient education and health promotion), whole health services, mental health services, tele-healthcare and laboratory services.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The new clinic space will include additional primary care services, audiology and optometry.

+13 Places of the Past: The early years of Valley View Mall

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.