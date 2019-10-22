The River Valley VA Community Clinic in La Crosse is moving into a former retail space in Valley View Mall.
The move, scheduled for early 2021, was announced in a press release on Tuesday.
The Tomah VA Medical Center, which runs the La Crosse clinic, has signed a lease for the mall property at 3800 Hwy. 16, according to the release. The exact location in the mall is not known at this time. Currently, the clinic is housed at 2600 State Road, behind Festival Foods.
The clinic provides primary care (including chronic disease management, patient education and health promotion), whole health services, mental health services, tele-healthcare and laboratory services.
The new clinic space will include additional primary care services, audiology and optometry.
