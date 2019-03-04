Lynn Prestwood, a member of the Vernon County Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has been elected to a three-year term on NAMI’s La Crosse County/Vernon board of directors.
Christin Skolnik, interim manager of integrated support and recovery services for the La Crosse County Human Services Department, was appointed to replace former manager Matt Strittmater, who has moved out of the area. Her term will expire in December.
Also joining the board is Brian Kane, who is secretary of the general staff with the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy, whose appointment will end in May.
Other members of the board include officers Jean Sterling, president; Judge Todd Bjerke, vice president; Paul Brown, treasurer; Avery McLain, secretary; and directors Tracy Taylor-Johnson, Evonne Kundert, Helen Zoellner Kelly and Katie Kress.
For more information about NAMI programs or to serve on one of its committees, visit its website or send an email to info@namilacrossecounty.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.