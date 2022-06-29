La Crosse, Viroqua library projects to receive AARP Community Challenge grants

AARP Wisconsin has announced that the La Crosse Public Library and the the McIntosh Public Library in Viroqua have been selected as two of five Wisconsin organizations that will receive a 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant.

The La Crosse library will receive a $10,000 grant for its Tool Library Project, which will give patrons the opportunity to check out home improvement and gardening tools. The Tool Library will also provide educational opportunities and a space to share and grow community knowledge.

The project was proposed to enable community members to start making their own repairs in the wake of rising home prices. The goal of the project is to remove the burden of expense and provide the tools and resources residents need to make their own homes and outdoor spaces more livable.

The McIntosh library will receive a $10,000 grant to install a bird aviary. The reading and gathering area inside the library will be redesigned to make the aviary the centerpiece of the space.

Bird-watching stimulates cognitive alertness and awareness of details. It relieves stress and soothes anxiety for those with cognitive challenges. The aviary will provide the community with the opportunity to learn, gather, socialize, and meet new people inside the comfort of their own public library.

The projects are part of the largest group of grantees to date, with $3.4 million awarded among 260 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public places; transportation; housing; diversity, equity and inclusion; digital access; and civic engagement, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and over.

Other grant winners in Wisconsin include:

The City of Milwaukee Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation’s Healing Spaces Initiative (HSI) – Will receive $25,000 to repurpose vacant lots into vibrant public spaces for rest, relaxation and community gatherings for activities such as yoga sessions or health workshops. The spaces will be used by those age 50-plus and others in support of ecological, economic, and public health benefits.

Milwaukee Turners, Inc. – Will receive a $15,000 grant to fund a series of offerings that will encourage community engagement, physical movement and healthy eating habits for older adults. Participants will have the opportunity to go on walking tours in three diverse Milwaukee neighborhoods, culminating in cooking demonstrations for healthy simple meals, using ingredients found in the neighborhood, with the goal of encouraging healthy movement and eating habits.

Friends of the North Pikes Creek Wetlands – Will receive a $2,300 grant to install a bike parking facility at Beaver Hollow, a popular community nature area, to accommodate and encourage bicycles as a healthy transportation option to access this outdoor recreation area frequented by older adults in the Bayfield area.

