La Crosse voters turn out on first day to cast early in-person ballots
La Crosse voters turn out on first day to cast early in-person ballots

Voters headed into city hall in La Crosse on Tuesday on the first day of early in-person voting in Wisconsin.

Locations and times to vote Tuesday varied across the state, but lines were reported shortly after polls opened in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Sheboygan. Voters can also drop off completed absentee ballots at locations around the state, including in specially installed drop boxes in some larger cities.

With the coronavirus surging in Wisconsin, many people have been seeking alternate ways to vote than having to deal with crowded polling stations on Nov. 3. As of Tuesday, more than 915,000 voters had returned absentee ballots. That is 30% of the total votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

