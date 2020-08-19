La Crosse Walk to End Alzheimer's participants will choose their own routes this year as COVID-19 precaution

When it comes to the annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the group's Wisconsin executive director David Grams puts it simply: "Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we."
Though the dementia awareness and fundraising walk will still take place Sept. 19, the format will be different this year to accommodate for coronavirus precautionary guidelines.
Rather than being conducted as a mass event, participants are encouraged to find their own trails, sidewalks or paths to stroll, either solo or in small groups, with event traditions like the opening ceremony and guest speakers being presented virtually.
The 2020 La Crosse area walk is being co-chaired by Jan Westerman of Edward Jones in West Salem and Sue Wing Weidemann of Beaver Builder Supply of Holmen.
"This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere," says Wendy Vizek, vice president of constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. "The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia."
At 9:30 a.m. on walk day, participants can view the opening ceremony, listen to local speakers and view the Promise Flowers presentation, which honors the personal reasons community members choose to join the fight against Alzheimer's Disease, via their smartphone or computer.
A drive or walk by Promise Garden display will be viewable from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 16 and 157 near Red Lobster.
Funds raised through the walk will go toward Alzheimer's disease research and support for affected families, with more than five million Americans suffering from the disease and another 16 million family members and friends providing care to loved ones with dementia.
In Wisconsin, more than 120,000 people have Alzheimer's Disease and 195,000 are serving as caregivers.
In previous years, participants have appreciated the camaraderie and unity that come with the event, so with social distancing in effect the Alzheimer's Association has added features to its Walk to End Alzheimer's mobile app to create a sense of connection.
Audio messages of encouragement during the walk and of congratulations upon completion are available, as is a virtual walking path, step and distance tracker and access to resources.
"We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together," Grams says. "Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.
To register for the Walk to End Alzheimer's or to donate, visit www.alz.org/walk or call 800-272-3900.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
