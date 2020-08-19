La Crosse Walk to End Alzheimer's participants will choose their own routes this year as COVID-19 precaution

A drive or walk by Promise Garden display will be viewable from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 16 and 157 near Red Lobster.

Funds raised through the walk will go toward Alzheimer's disease research and support for affected families, with more than five million Americans suffering from the disease and another 16 million family members and friends providing care to loved ones with dementia.

In Wisconsin, more than 120,000 people have Alzheimer's Disease and 195,000 are serving as caregivers.

In previous years, participants have appreciated the camaraderie and unity that come with the event, so with social distancing in effect the Alzheimer's Association has added features to its Walk to End Alzheimer's mobile app to create a sense of connection.

Audio messages of encouragement during the walk and of congratulations upon completion are available, as is a virtual walking path, step and distance tracker and access to resources.