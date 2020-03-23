La Crosse Warming Center temporarily moving in response to pandemic

The Salvation Army of La Crosse, the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness and Catholic Charities are implementing a plan that will move the La Crosse Warming Center from its location at 413 S. Third St. to Cathedral School, which is located at 1319 Ferry St.

The plan goes into effect at 4 p.m. Monday, according to a press release.

Under the plan, all homeless adult community members who are seeking shelter and who are not already residents of the Salvation Army are asked to check in at the Third Street location. There, they will be "assessed and assigned a location for shelter."

Those who do not display symptoms of COVID-19 will be transported to the Ferry Street location, while the Third Street location will serve as an isolation center.

Gundersen Health System and the St. Clare Health Mission will coordinate services for the homeless displaying symptoms, according to the release, and residents at each location "will receive ongoing health assessments to prevent the spread of infection."

Shower services and meals will still be available, though the Salvation Army will provide meals to residents only starting Wednesday.

People in need of assistance can contact the Salvation Army by calling 608-782-6126.

