The city of La Crosse wastewater utility is looking at a $40 million facilities update in the coming years to allow the facility to stay in compliance with state and federal guidelines.
The Board of Public Works Monday approved an intent to apply for a Clean Water Fund loan at the request of utilities manager Bernard Lenz. Early estimates show the project would cost the utility’s 85,000 users, including people in La Crescent, Onalaska, towns of Shelby and Medary, as well as La Crosse, about $2.50 to $2.80 per month for a 20-year loan.
“We’re one of the lowest rates in the state right now. We have no debt. We paid off all of our previous improvements, and it’s been a long time since we’ve done anything to the plant,” Lenz said. “It’s just our time to do these improvements.”
The main driver is coming into compliance with mandated phosphorous levels filtering down through the Environmental Protection Agency and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
To get its DNR permit, it needs to bring its .4 milligram per liter phosphorous output into the Mississippi River down to .1.
“Our plant right now isn’t designed to remove phosphorous to that level,” said Jared Greeno, La Crosse’s wastewater treatment superintendent.
The changes in requirements take effect in 2025, but La Crosse utility officials hope to have it up and running before then.
“We don’t want to wait for the 11th hour to make sure things are going to work,” said Greeno.
Lenz plans to bring a project plan to the La Crosse Common Council in 2019 to get the project started in 2020 and make sure the facility is up to snuff and operating efficiently before the 2025 deadline.
“We need to have the infrastructure in place with enough time to figure out the biological processes and get those working,” Lenz said.
The utility also hopes the changes will boost the facility’s sustainability by using methane to produce electricity and using the exhaust from the generators to heat the plant and processes. Right now, the city burns methane to heat the processes.
“We’re using less than half of that methane right now. There’s more methane than we need, so hopefully we’ll actually lower some of our operating costs,” Lenz said.
The goal is to cut down the city’s electric bill. Lenz’s ultimate goal, which he said may or may not be doable, is to produce 100 percent of the energy the utility uses.
The third driver behind the project is figuring how to best manage its biosolids -- the treated domestic sewage from the facility. The city’s contractor for biosolid disposal, Synagro, is facing challenges storing and spreading the biosolids and dewatered cake -- dehydrated and treated biosolids -- as the weather gets more unpredictable.
The city is prohibited from spreading biosolids while the ground is frozen and while crops are in the ground.
“We’re bumping up against our 180-day permit window,” Lenz said.
The utility is also exploring other options for biosolid disposal.
If the city is unable to spread the biosolids on farmland, it will need to pay for disposal in the landfill.
The $40 million includes about $30 million for maintenance to keep the facility in compliance and $10 million to deal with the biosolids problem. The project will include replacing some equipment, new sludge handling equipment and tanks for increased organic loading capacity, additional tertiary filtration and additional biosolid storage.
“It’s a big number, but once you look at it from the users’ standpoint, it doesn’t sound quite as scary,” Greeno said.
More exact numbers will be available as the facilities plan is developed.
“We’ll have a much more detailed discussion on cost impacts and everything once we have the facilities plan done. That facilities plan is coming before the council in March or April,” Lenz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.