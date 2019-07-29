People in La Crosse will soon be paying an average of about $2 more per month for water.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved a 19.58% overall rate increase last week due to improvements and operating expense increases for the La Crosse Water Utility.
According to the PSC, the average residential bill will go up 12.34% and rates remain below average compared to similar-sized water utilities in the state.
“That doesn’t mean if you take a current residential bill and multiply it by 19.5%, that’ll be the new bill,” said Tina Erickson, utilities accounting and customer support supervisor.
The rate design is structured so that residential buildings rate would go from $1.05 per unit to $1.11 per unit on the first 800 cubic feet of water. After that, it would go up to $1.59 per unit. A unit is 100 cubic feet of water, or about 748 gallons.
The average residential user will see an increase of about $2.08 per month on their bill, possibly starting as early as Oct. 1, depending on whether the La Crosse Common Council and PSC both sign off on the date.
The utility is moving toward conservation-based rates, which increase the rates for residential properties the more water they use. The idea is to encourage water conservation by making it more expensive.
Commercial and other nonresidential properties will have a declining block rate, which means they’ll pay a lower rate when they use more water.
It’s a balance between conservation and keeping businesses in La Crosse, Erickson said.
“A brewery, a hospital, they’re using a very large amount of water, and it could be detrimental to the community if you were to raise their rates, and they were to start to look elsewhere,” she said.
The proposed rate for nonresidential users is $1.14 per unit for the first 5,000 cubic feet, which would decrease with the more water used.
“We still have one of the lowest rates in the state, so we still feel like we’re very responsible with the income that our users are providing for the utility,” Erickson said.
The last time the city did a full conventional rate case was in 2010, and the 30 percent increase went into effect in 2011. There was a simplified rate case in 2015, which allowed a cost-of-living increase.
