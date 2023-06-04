The La Crosse Water Utility will begin its annual water system flushing program Sunday, June 4, continuing through Friday, June 16.

Flushing will occur overnight between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Residents should expect short periods of hydrant and crew noise, street flooding and flashing vehicles while work is underway.

Flushing may also cause temporary decreases in water pressure and short-term water discoloration, and it can also affect automatic flushing units and pressure-sensitive equipment. To resolve water discoloration, run a cold tap in a basement faucet of bathtub for a few minutes until the water clears.

On the South Side, the utility will begin flushing water mains and fire hydrants June 4 in the area of Seventh and King streets north to the La Crosse River Marsh and east to the bluffs. After completing that area, flushing will continue in the area of Sixth and Cass streets, working north and west to the Mississippi River. Finally, flushing will continue to the south and east until all South Side hydrants have been flushed. South Side work is expected to conclude by 6 a.m. Monday, June 12.

On the North Side, the utility expects to begin flushing water mains and hydrants around 10 p.m. Monday, June 12, first concentrating on large transmission mains before moving on to system flushing in residential areas. Flushing will begin in the area around La Crosse Regional Airport, working south and east including the following areas:

Airport Industrial Park.

Lauderdale Court.

Moorings Drive.

Nakomis and Cherokee avenues.

Clinton Street, Bainbridge Street and Sky Harbour Drive in the town of Campbell.

Interstate Industrial Park.

Gillette Place.

Oak Street.

After completing flushing in these areas, work will continue to the south and east until all North Side hydrants have been flushed. Work is expected to conclude around 6 a.m. Friday, June 16.

Annual flushing is necessary for clean pipes and a clean, healthy water supply.

Customer can sign up for daily updates on the progress of the flushing process at www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/utilities/water-utility/hydrant-flushing.