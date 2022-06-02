La Crosse Water Utility to begin flushing water mains on Sunday

La Crosse residents may see temporarily discolored water and low water pressure next week.

That's because the La Crosse Water Utility will begin flushing the city's water system on Sunday, June 5, the city said in an announcement Thursday. It's an annual process meant to keep the water pipes clean.

Flushing of pipes will be done overnight, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting Sunday through Thursday. The flushing will typically end at about 5:45 a.m., the city said, to allow for the water system to settle before usage increases for the day.

This process can take between two to four weeks to complete and the flushing will be split between the South and North Sides.

After the water mains are flushed, water can become temporarily discolored or see a decrease in pressure. Because of this, doing laundry and automatic flushing toilets might be affected, as well as other equipment that is pressure sensitive.

Residents are advised to run cold water in a basement faucet or bathtub for a few minutes until the water clears if they're experiencing discoloration.

The city stated that residents may also experience short-term noise at hydrants and from crews, some street flooding, and flashing vehicle safety lights while the flushing is conducted.

Flushing for the city's South Side will begin at about 10 p.m. on Sunday at the fire hydrants in the general area of 7th and King Streets north to the La Crosse River Marsh and east to the bluffs.

Crews will then will work from the general area of 6th and Cass Streets, working north and west to the river. After that's completed, flushing will continue to the south and east until all hydrants on the South Side have been flushed.

It's anticipated work on the South Side will be completed about June 13.

Then, flushing on the North Side will begin about June 14.

Crews will first focus on larger transmission mains, starting at the airport, and then flush residential areas. For the larger water mains, many will be valved-off and isolated so nearby residential waterways aren't impacted.

Flushing will begin near the La Crosse Regional Airport and move south and east to Lauderdale Court, Moorings Drive, Nakomis and Cherokee Avenues, Clinton Street, Bainbridge Street & Sky Harbour Drive in the town of Campbell, Interstate Industrial Park, Gillette Place and Oak Street.

After those areas are completed, flushing will continue to the south and east until all the hydrants on the North Side are flushed.

It's expected that the North Side flushing will be completed about June 22.

The city noted that areas adjacent to water mains being flushed may also be impacted.

