Pete Sandker wasn't expecting to make the cut for the prestigious Edina Art Fair, so his acceptance came as a pleasant surprise. But it was nothing compared to the news that came next: the La Crosse painter would be the 2019 featured artist, at the center of a festival drawing hundreds of thousands.
"I was shocked," says Sandker, 39, who has been a career artist less than three years. "It's always so hard to wrap my head around someone liking my art."
A former landscaper and lifelong drawer, Sandker has worked in watercolor for the past decade, known for his elegantly whimsical paintings of birds, woodland creatures, flowers and lake scenes.
Of the four paintings he submitted with his application, "Half Healed," depicting a fox among a flurry of flowers, its fur composed of black-eyed Susans, was chosen to grace all of the Art Fair's promotional materials, appearing on pamphlets, T-shirts and posters. A signature drink inspired by the painting, itself inspired by a clearing behind his childhood home in Viroqua, will be for sale at the event.
“Everyone on the Edina Art Fair committee thought Pete’s image of the fox in the flowers was just beautiful," said Rachel Thelemann, executive director of the 50th and France Business District. "We loved the colors and the softness of it. Plus, we have never chosen artwork of an animal in our featured artwork so we thought it was about time to do so.”
While Sanker has previously been featured in shows such as Art Fair on the Green, the Edina Art Fair, founded in 1966 and running Friday through Sunday in the 50th and France neighborhood of the Minnesota city, is by far the largest, boasting up to 300,000 visitors annually. The 2019 show will feature 280 artists in diverse mediums, including ceramics, jewelry, glass, photography, wood carving, mixed medic and sculpture, as well as entertainment, craft beer and children's games.
Sandker will being selling both prints and originals at his booth, including "Half Healed," which he created in 2017. It will perhaps be bittersweet to part with the emotion-fueled piece, which holds "a deeper meaning" for him.
"I aim to have my paintings invoke a sense of wonder associated with the natural world, along with an obsessive attention to detail," Sandker said. "'Half Healed' was inspired by a visit to a field of Echinacea and black-eyed Susans where I go when I am not quite whole. It is so alive with light and a deep energy. It hums with a silence that I only feel when I am home.”
In honor of the therapeutic nature of "Half Healed," the Edina Art Fair will donate the proceeds from all festival merchandise featuring the image to the Minnesota Art Therapy Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and advancing the art therapy profession statewide.
With painting a rather isolated career, Sandker is eager to meet fellow artists and Art Fair patrons, share experiences and gather feedback. Modest in nature, he is genuinely grateful for the opportunity to not just be among great talent, but in the spotlight.
"It's definitely one of the biggest honors I've had," Sandker says.
For more information on the Edina Art Fair, visit EdinaArtfFair.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.