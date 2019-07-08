The city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announces its partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office and Friends of the Upper Mississippi Fishery Services to host the 11th annual Youth Outdoor Fest running 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 at Veterans Freedom Park, 401 Clinton St.
The Youth Outdoor Fest is the premier free event for youth to experience the many outdoor recreation activities available in the 7 Rivers region. This year's event will feature a zip line, live reptile presentations at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., archery, boating, canoeing, kayaking, free raffle prizes and more. There will also be food available for purchase.
For more information, call the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at 608-789-7533 or visit facebook.com/youthoutdoorfest.
