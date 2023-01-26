La Crosse Wind Symphony presents Winter Concert

Lovers of concert band music will have the chance to hear the La Crosse Wind Symphony as they present their second concert of the 2022-23 season on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The program, which is free and open to the public, will be presented in the Trygve Mathison Fine Arts Center at Holmen High School beginning at 3 p.m. Parking for the event, and entrance to the new Fine Arts Center, is located on the north end of the high school. Donations or free-will offering are gladly accepted to help defray the band’s expenses.

The La Crosse Wind Symphony, now in its third season, is the La Crosse area’s newest adult concert band, dedicated to performing the best original wind repertoire from the last 200 hundred years, as well as select orchestral transcriptions and newer works for wind band. Members of the volunteer group are professional musicians, current or retired music educators, and outstanding college and high school performers. Most are from the greater La Crosse region, but others come from as far away as Eau Claire, Winona, Rochester and Decorah.

Led by conductor Jeff Krauklis, the concert Far Off Places will feature the brass and percussion on Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man; Polka and Fugue from “Schwanda the Bagpiper” by Jaromir Weinberger; Morton Gould’s– Pavanne; Ottorino Respighi’s dark and haunting Huntingtower Ballad; March Hongroise from Hector Berlioz’s “Damnation of Foust” and “Nightsong” from American composer Richard Saucedo. The program will conclude with two movements of Johan De Meij’s epic Symphony No. 1 “The Lord of the Rings” 1. Gandalf (The Wizard) and 5. Hobbits.

The final concert of the season will be presented on April 23. For more information about the La Crosse Wind Symphony, you can go to their website at www.lacrossewindsymphony.com or visit their Facebook page.